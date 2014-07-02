JUBA, July 2 South Sudan plans to borrow 3
billion pounds, about $1 billion at the official rate, from oil
firms during the financial year 2014/15 to help cover repayments
due on domestic loans and previous oil advances, the government
said in a budget document.
It expects revenues of 11.553 billion pounds for the fiscal
year starting in July, with about three quarters of that
forecast to come from oil earnings, said the text of the finance
minister's speech dated June 25. A lawmaker said it was
presented to parliament on Wednesday.
It said revenues were based on oil output rising to 260,000
barrels per day by the end of the year from 180,000 bpd at the
start of the year. An oil ministry official last month put
production now at about 160,000 bpd.
($1=2.9623 South Sudanese pounds at the official rate)
