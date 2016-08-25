JUBA Aug 25 South Sudan's cabinet wants to
almost triple spending in the next budget, as it hopes to
stabilise the fledgling country that has flirted with civil war.
However, with earnings from its main asset - oil - heavily
disrupted, it was unclear how the government could finance such
a level of spending.
The cabinet approved a budget proposal for the 2016/17
fiscal year that caps government spending at 29.6 billion South
Sudan pounds ($520 million), a 187 percent rise over the year
that ended on June 30.
The world's newest country has been ravaged by war since
December 2013, when soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir
clashed in the capital Juba with troops loyal to his former
deputy Riek Machar.
A shaky peace deal was agreed a year ago, but it was
frequently violated.
Machar returned to Juba as deputy president in April but
Kiir appointed a new deputy to replace him in late July, when he
left the capital after street battles between rival troops.
The fighting has hurt oil production, a major source of
revenue, which has also been hit by falling prices. The economy
has been battered, driving prices higher. Inflation has surged
in July to reach an annual rate of 661.3 percent.
"This (budget) increase, estimated to be 187 percent, comes
of course as a result of so many factors including the
implementation of the (peace) agreement," Michael Makuei,
Information Minister and Government spokesman, told a news
conference late on Wednesday.
"Objective number one was the consolidation of peace by
prioritising the financing of the agreement. Number two, to
restore confidence in local markets by improving key economic
indicators: economic growth, employment, inflation and exchange
rate," Makuei said.
Makuei said the ceiling was a proposal and the finance
ministry and other ministries would work out the final details
before the budget is brought to parliament for approval at a
date yet to be decided.
He did not say what the sources of funding would be but in
the past oil has accounted for most of its revenues. Juba has
also taken loans from Chinese companies, offering to pay them
back with future oil proceeds.
Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Deng Alor said the
country planned to ask China for a $1.9 billion loan - a sum
equal to more than a fifth of its national output - to be used
for infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.
($1 = 56.90 South Sudanese pounds)
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and
Toby Chopra)