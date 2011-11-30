* Entrepreneurs eye farming, banking and telecoms
* Hurdles to business include lack of roads, laws
* Oil still dominates war-ravaged economy
By Alexander Dziadosz
JUBA, Nov 30 Ugandan motorbike taxis weave
through rutted streets. A Kuwaiti telecoms firm prepares to lay
fiber-optic cable. Chinese and European delegations file down
the oil ministry's scruffy halls.
An influx of adventurous entrepreneurs has helped fuel a
small business boom in the world's youngest country, South
Sudan, which declared independence in July under a 2005 peace
deal that ended decades of civil war with the north.
They've been drawn to one of the ultimate "frontier markets"
by demand for practically everything -- from roads and banks to
office furniture and private security -- despite the snags posed
by a dearth of infrastructure and clear regulations.
"It's the only place in the world today where there's an
opportunity to start from scratch, from zero," said Tamir Gal,
an Israeli businessman, as he greeted clients and officials at
an agricultural trade fair. "If you start from zero, you have
100 percent to grow."
The effects of new money are plain in Juba, the ramshackle
capital. Billboards hawking insurance, mobile phones, beer and
prefabricated housing line roads clogged with shiny 4x4s and
Indian and Chinese motorbikes. A handful of upscale restaurants
buzz with expatriate workers.
Permanent concrete structures are rising, albeit slowly,
amid the tents, prefabs and cargo containers that often serve as
offices and homes. Juba's sprawling Konya Konya market bustles
with vendors peddling vegetables, shoes and phone cards.
The former rebels now running the country have so far
welcomed investors and say they want more to help build an
economy ravaged by Sudan's civil war, which killed an estimated
2 million people, and wean it off its dependence on oil.
There is plenty to do. The nation roughly the size of France
has just about 100 km (60 miles) of paved roads, and hospitals
and schools are still scarce. Oil accounts for some 98 percent
of government revenues.
That means opportunities for risk-tolerant investors, but it
also can mean frustration. A World Bank report this year ranked
Juba 159th out of 183 economies on the ease of doing business,
noting "several fundamental laws and institutions are still
missing."
"THE LAWS ARE SKETCHY"
Convoluted bureaucracy and a lack of clear laws are among
the most immediate challenges, businessmen and officials say.
The fear that ownership titles could be challenged in a
nebulous legal system dissuades many businesses from building
factories or making other long-term investments, they say. It
also makes it harder for banks to find collateral for loans.
"Right now the laws are sketchy, and sometimes that's why
banks are a little bit cautious" about lending large amounts,
said Petro Maduk Deng, corporate relationship manager at the
Juba office of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), which set
up in the southern capital the year after the peace deal.
"There are companies that can borrow a substantial amount of
money, but what happens if there is a dispute? That is not
clear. The government has to come up with something to resolve
these disputes."
Authorities, while keen to lure foreign capital, are often
inexperienced. Shifting or hazy administrative hierarchies can
be confusing. Businessmen stress that patience and strong
relationships with the right officials are vital.
Many also complain that corruption -- whether it is soldiers
demanding bribes at checkpoints or officials taking their cuts
from deals -- can impede the free flow of commerce. The
government says it is cracking down on graft.
"It's the classic thing where you're trying to build a plane
while you're flying the plane," one Western businessman said.
"That's what they're trying to do here, but they don't even know
how to build the plane because they've never done it before."
The country's meagre infrastructure can also prove daunting.
Recurrent power outages mean many businesses use costly diesel
generators to keep the lights on. Internet connections are often
slow and depend on satellite links.
Road travel is arduous. Some vehicles might pass through as
many as four checkpoints every 100 km, the finance minister said
in a speech last week. Much of the country becomes inaccessible
by road during the rainy season.
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Businesses have learned to work around the hurdles.
KCB has opened branches in each of the country's 10 states
and has even built a small loan portfolio, getting around the
lack of collateral or other guarantees with a system whereby
government employees can arrange for a portion of their salaries
to go straight to the bank for loan repayments.
John Carvalho, a Ugandan businessman making
furniture, said he saw his opportunity in South Sudan's
dependence on imports, which drives up prices for goods as
varied as cement and tomatoes.
He now hopes to compete with the flimsy imported Asian
furniture that dominates the market by making sturdier fittings
out of local wood.
"It has become like a dumping market for furniture
products from Southeast Asia here in South Sudan. Almost every
office you go to and hotel you go to is made of well-designed
but non-durable furniture," he said, sitting by an array of
desks and chairs.
Carvalho said he sees his business expanding into a variety
of "sustainable forest products" and predicts that eventually
South Sudan's natural grandeur will draw enough tourists to make
ventures like setting up campsites for sightseers viable.
Executives also see cell phone sales booming. The managing
director of Zain Sudan, a unit of Kuwait's Zain
estimated in July that the number of South Sudanese mobile phone
owners would treble within two years.
Gal, the Israeli businessman, said his company has been
enjoying an active business selling satellite Internet
connections. Like others, he said South Sudan's economic future
is likely to be in agriculture -- another field he works in,
along with telecoms and security.
"They have good land, they have a lot of water, good
weather, good people, a lot of resources," Gal said. "There is
no reason they will not succeed soon."
For now, oil is still king. South Sudan took about
three-quarters of the united country's crude output with it when
it seceded. Indian, Chinese and Malaysian firms are active in
the sector.
U.S. officials hope American firms will soon be able to join
them, and are drawing up new guidelines to permit U.S. oil
companies to operate in South Sudan -- which still depends on
its northern neighbour's pipelines to export crude -- without
running afoul of U.S. sanctions on Khartoum.
Juba's tense relations with Sudan and a lack of resolution
on key issues related to the split including oil, debt and the
position of the shared boundary have unnerved some investors.
Fighting between rebels and government troops has flared on
both sides of the border, and disputes over cattle -- a vital
part of the indigenous economy -- often erupt into clashes.
South Sudan's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment
Undersecretary Elizabeth Manoa Majok dismissed security worries.
"Cattle raiding has nothing to do with investors, and it is
in particular pocket areas in South Sudan," she said. "Security
is not a big, big thing."
A LOPSIDED BOOM
By and large, South Sudanese share Gal's optimism. Many saw
secession as the end of a long struggle against political and
economic marginalisation and are now eager for the long-deferred
chance to control their own economy.
"The resources of the south were being used to develop the
north. That was a fact," Majok said.
"Independence surely will provide a more conducive
environment for us. Just to have peace of mind you are in
control of your own affairs and destiny - that in itself adds an
advantage."
Still, many complain that the peacetime investment boom has
been lopsided so far. Development workers point out that many
businesses are owned by foreigners, employ mostly foreigners,
and send much of their earnings abroad.
Imposing a rule that requires companies to hire a certain
percentage of South Sudanese workers could help, they suggest,
although the war-battered education system is a hindrance.
The government is also pushing initiatives such as one to
revamp textile, cement and food factories shuttered during the
civil war, some of which date back to British colonial rule, to
make more jobs for South Sudanese.
It's too early to say how such ventures will turn out, but
diplomats and analysts say the country's leaders must show their
people results soon if they are to forestall unrest.
South Sudanese are keenly aware that while oil revenues make
the new nation one of the region's wealthiest per capita on
paper, few have the income to show for it yet.