By Mading Ngor
JUBA, Aug 31 South Sudan will push ahead with a
$10 billion plan to build a new capital despite losing nearly
all its revenue when it shut oil production this year, a
official said, a move that will dismay donors who see other
priorities in the poor nation.
Western diplomats had in the past said they hoped to
persuade the war-ravaged country to drop the project and focus
its limited resources on pulling its population out of poverty.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan last year under a 2005 peace
deal that ended decades of civil war. It is seen as one of the
world's least developed countries.
The African nation's cabinet decided last year to relocate
the seat of government from the scruffy boomtown Juba on the
banks of the White Nile further north to Ramciel, in a swampy
region in the central Lakes state.
The new government said it needed more space and wanted to
build a modern city from scratch.
The project would continue and be paid for in phases,
Minister for Housing and Physical Infrastructure Jema Nunu Kumba
told Reuters in an interview.
The government was open to a public-private partnership for
a project estimated to cost $10 billion over 20 years, she
added. "We will work together with the private sector ... All
the infrastructure like the roads, the sewage, water - this is
government."
One Juba-based diplomat, who asked not to be named,
criticised the announcement. "Such a decision at this time of
austerity will raise lots of concern ... Resources are scarce,"
he said.
No one was immediately available for comment from
international donors and aid agencies based in Juba who have
already poured millions of dollars into development projects in
South Sudan.
Kumba said the government had paid $2.5 million to a South
Korean company to carry out a six-month feasibility study on the
new capital.
The study started in April but results were delayed because
of the rainy season, she said.
The war with Sudan devastated South Sudan, leaving it with
almost no industry or infrastructure outside the oil sector.
Many South Sudanese hoped independence would usher in a new era
of prosperity.
Instead, the landlocked country remained stuck in a dispute
with Khartoum over how much it should pay to export crude
through the north, pushing it to shut down its oil output in
January - the source of 98 percent of its state revenues.
The two sides reached an interim deal this month that would
restore exports but have not signed a final agreement.
PRIORITIES
While some in South Sudan laud the idea of the new capital,
others complain it is a misplaced priority in a country
struggling to provide basic services and which faces rampant
corruption, high youth unemployment and multiple armed
rebellions.
Kumba said the government was determined to carry on with
the proposal despite the obstacles.
"For us to function, to meet the demands of the services
that are needed, we need to expand offices. We need to expand
infrastructure and so on," she said.
"We're not saying, if it's costing $10 billion, it will be
implemented all at a go. It will be done in phases. We will only
start with what we need at the moment."
The national government has also indicated it wants to avoid
administrative confrontations with a state government that
shares the current capital.
Kumba said a request for new land was turned down by the
state government and that replanning Juba for expansion would
involve relocating people from slum areas.
"The only option was to go to a complete new place where the
government can be able to design the city as it wants, and also
to avoid confrontation with local people and the stakeholders."
