By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 18 A South Sudanese
warlord who abducted about 89 boys from their school has offered
to let them return to finish exams as long as they are then
given back to him to fight, United Nations global education
envoy Gordon Brown said on Wednesday.
"The whole world should be protesting as we did over Chibok
about any child that is abducted from their school and any child
that has been kidnapped ... as is happening to so many children
in South Sudan," Brown told reporters at the United Nations.
Brown was referring to the kidnap of more than 200 girls by
Boko Haram militants from Chibok, Nigeria. Boko Haram, which is
fighting to carve an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria,
attacked the girls' secondary school almost a year ago at exam
time. The abduction led to a global campaign to find them.
In South Sudan, the U.N. Children's Fund UNICEF said in
February that gunmen kidnapped the boys in oil-rich Upper Nile
State while they were sitting exams.
Brown, a former British prime minister, said they were aged
between 12 and 15. Brown was starting a campaign for the world
to guard schools from military use and attacks and give them the
same protections as Red Cross hospitals.
"The latest information is that the terrorist group has
offered to allow them to sit their exams as long as they can
then take them back as child soldiers," Brown said. He did not
give details on who had taken the boys.
Brown said there have been more than 10,000 attacks on
schools worldwide in the past five years and 28 million children
in areas of conflict or emergency are unable to attend school.
South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in 2011. In
January, the United Nations secured the release of about 3,000
child soldiers.
"About 12,000 children in South Sudan have been abducted in
recent times by different factions ... who are training these
children who have been abducted as soldiers for the future,"
Brown said.
South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when a
political crisis sparked fighting between forces loyal to
President Salva Kiir and rebels allied with his former deputy
Riek Machar. The conflict has reopened ethnic fault lines that
pit Kiir's Dinka people against Machar's ethnic Nuer forces.
At least 10,000 people have been killed and 1.5 million
civilians displaced. On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.,
Samantha Power, said a lack of accountability for atrocities
hinders a bid for peace.
