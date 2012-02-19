JUBA Feb 19 Chinese-Malaysian oil firm
Petrodar, the main oil operator in South Sudan, denied on Sunday
it had helped Sudan seize any southern oil, after Juba accused
Chinese firms of cooperating with Khartoum in a row between the
two countries.
South Sudan is locked in a conflict with Sudan over oil
payments.
The landlocked nation took three-quarters of Sudan's oil
production when it became independent in July but needs to
export crude through a northern pipeline and a Red Sea port.
Both states have failed to agree on a fee Juba needs to pay,
prompting Khartoum last month to seize at least three southern
oil shipments at the Red Sea terminal. South Sudan has shut down
its entire output of 350,000 bpd.
In the past few days, several southern officials have
accused unspecified Chinese oil firms of helping Sudan seize
southern oil.
The government started an investigation last week and
threatened to expel Chinese firms if they were found guilty in
cooperating with Sudan.
Petrodar, which pumped 230,000 bpd in South Sudan's Upper
Nile state until the shutdown, said on Sunday it had always
complied with instructions from Juba and had no role in seizing
southern oil at the Red Sea terminal.
It said it had given staff orders not to cooperate during
the seizing of the three shipments which was overseen by
Khartoum's security services.
"Petrodar does not know the destination nor the buyers of
the three shipments confiscated by the Republic of Sudan," it
said in a statement.
The firm also said it had always given daily updates for
production and active wells after Oil Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau
had questioned Petrodar's output figures.
"The daily number of active wells varies from day to day
based on operations, well maintenance and work-over activities,"
Petrodar said.
Dau had said 40,000 bpd were missing at the key Palouge oil
field but Petrodar blamed water separation during pumping for
the difference.
Petrodar is a consortium of mainly Chinese state firms
Sinpoec, Chinese National Petroleum Corp and Malaysia's
Petronas. It runs oil fields in South Sudan and also an export
pipeline through Sudan.
South Sudan's accusations have puzzled Western diplomats
since China is the biggest buyer of its oil which make up 98
percent of state revenues.
Petrodar also said it would take up 40 days to six months or
even longer to restart oil production, putting doubts over
government statements that oil output could be restarted
anytime.
South Sudan are due to resume oil talks sponsored by the
African Union in Addis Ababa on Thursday but diplomats see no
breakthrough as positions are wide apart.
Sudan wants $1 billion in back payments plus $36 a barrel,
while Juba has said it is willing to pay around $1 a barrel.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has warned the
conflict could lead to war. North and south fought for decades
in a civil war that killed 2 million people.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Cowell)