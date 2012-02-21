* South Sudan escalates row with Chinese oil firms
* Petrodar head expelled for lack of cooperation - official
* Chinese firms investigated for helping Sudan seize oil
* China is the biggest buyer of South Sudan's oil
* Thursday's talks with Sudan delayed till March 6- official
(Adds more quotes, details, background)
By Hereward Holland
PALOUGE OIL FIELD, South Sudan, Feb 21 South
Sudan has expelled the head of Chinese-Malaysian oil consortium
Petrodar, the main oil firm operating in the new African nation,
a top southern official said on Tuesday, escalating a
row between Juba and Chinese oil firms.
South Sudan has repeatedly attacked Chinese oil firms and
launched an investigation into whether they helped Khartoum
seize southern oil being exported from the landlocked country
through Sudan. Juba has shut down its oil output of 350,000
barrels per day to end the seizures, which were sparked off
by a dispute over transit fees.
"The (oil) minister has just expelled the president of
Petrodar," said Pagan Amum, South Sudan's top negotiator for
talks with Sudan over oil payments.
"I think one of the reasons is lack of cooperation by the
President of Petrodar (with the government) and we have
dismissed him and expelled him and we are asking the partners to
appoint a new president," he told Reuters during a visit to the
Palouge oil field.
Amum said relations with China were good but there were
difficulties with some oil companies.
Petrodar, which pumped 230,000 bpd and exported the southern
oil through a Sudan pipeline until the shutdown, categorically
rejected the accusations on Sunday and said it had followed only
southern instructions.
South Sudan's attack on Chinese interests is puzzling
Western diplomats because China is the biggest buyer of its oil.
Petrodar is a consortium of mainly Chinese state firms
Sinopec, Chinese National Petroleum Corp
and Malaysia's Petronas. It runs oil fields in South
Sudan's Upper Nile state, to which Palouge belongs, and also an
export pipeline through Sudan.
Many South Sudanese feel bitter about China because of its
support for Khartoum during decades of civil war between the
Muslim north and mainly Christian South that killed two million
people. The conflict ended only in 2005 with a peace agreement
that paved the way for southern independence.
OIL TALKS DELAYED
South Sudan took three-quarters of Sudan's oil production
when it became independent in July but needs to export crude
through a northern pipeline and a Red Sea port.
Both states have failed to agree on transit fees Juba needs
to pay, prompting Khartoum last month to seize at least three
southern oil shipments at the Red Sea terminal.
Amum also said oil talks with Sudan scheduled for Thursday
would be delayed until March 6.
"On the request of the government of Sudan the talks have
been postponed to March 6," he said.
A spokesman for the Sudanese foreign ministry said he could
not confirm the date.
The African Union has been trying to resolve the oil
conflict but positions are wide apart. The South wants to pay
around $1 a barrel as fee, while Sudan demands $36 a barrel plus
$1 billion in rear payments since July.
Apart from oil, north and south also need to solve a long
list of other conflicts such as marking the violent border and
finding a solution for the disputed border region of Abyei.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; additional reporting by Khalid
Abdelaziz; writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Marguerita Choy
and Keiron Henderson)