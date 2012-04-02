* First direct talks since violence flared
* Each side accuses the other of attacks
* Diplomats downbeat on talks' chance of success
By Yara Bayoumy and Aaron Maasho
NAIROBI/ADDIS ABABA, April 2 South Sudan and
Sudan began talks on Monday aimed at easing military tensions,
but both sides' continued accusations of attacks by the other
left little hope for a peaceful outcome.
The neighbours have fought repeatedly in the past few days
along the poorly marked 1,800-km (1,200-mile) border, much of it
poorly defined after the south split away in July under a 2005
peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
Western nations fear the border clashes could reignite a
full-blown war between the mainly Muslim north and the Christian
and animist South, with rival claims on oil resources a key part
of the conflict.
Diplomats expect no quick progress from the talks, in Addis
Ababa, after Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir cancelled
a summit with his southern counterpart Salva Kiir scheduled for
this week.
South Sudan's Information Minister told reporters in Nairobi
the North had launched more attacks on southern oil fields.
"For the last month, the Republic of Sudan in Khartoum has
been bombing mostly the Unity state and our oil fields. For the
last month, they've been bombing villages and small towns and as
we speak today they are still continuing bombing some of these
areas," Barnaba Marial Benjamin said.
"They are still continuing at random all over Unity State,
of course the purpose also is (to) sabotage the investment in
oil," he said.
Sudan has denied the South's allegations and accuses Juba of
preventing the marking of the disputed border by laying claim to
the large oil field, Heglig, the scene of fighting in the past
few days. Khartoum accused Juba of attacking Heglig last week.
Maps issued by The Hague-based Permanent Court of
Arbitration in a 2009 ruling put Heglig town and oilfield north
of the boundary, although southern officials still contest
Khartoum's claim.
Heglig is key to Sudan's economy because it produces around
half of its entire oil output after splitting from the South.
Sudan lost three-quarters of its oil production when the South
became independent.
"Heglig is not part of the conflict. We will not negotiate
on Heglig, definitely, because it not an issue for negotiation,"
Sudan's Defence Minister Abdulrahim Mohamed Hussein told
reporters in Addis Ababa.
He described Monday's talks as a "good meeting."
Apart from marking the border, the two sides also need to
decide how much landlocked South Sudan must pay to export its
crude oil through Sudan. Juba has shut down its entire oil
production to stop Khartoum seizing oil as compensation for what
Khartoum calls unpaid transit fees.
South Sudan has said it is prepared to pay up to $1 per
barrel in transit fees - well below the $36 Benjamin said
Khartoum has been demanding.
