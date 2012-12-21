KHARTOUM Dec 21 South Sudan's army denied the
United Nations' accusation that it had shot down a U.N.
helicopter there on Friday, saying rebels, not government
forces, had brought down the aircraft.
"The SPLA (South Sudan's army) did not shoot down the
helicopter. Rebels of Yau Yau shot it down," army spokesman
Kella Kueth said, referring to rebels led by David Yau Yau who
are fighting the army in Jonglei state.
U.N. spokesman Kieran Dwyer said earlier the SPLA had shot
down a U.N. peacekeeping helicopter on a reconnaissance mission
in Jonglei, killing all four crew members.