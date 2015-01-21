DAR ES SALAAM Jan 21 South Sudan's warring
factions signed a deal in Tanzania on Wednesday meant to serve
as a roadmap toward ending a conflict that has killed thousands
of people in the world's newest state, Tanzanian officials said.
Fighting erupted in December 2013 in South Sudan, which had
declared independence from Sudan in 2011, after months of rising
tension between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy Riek
Machar. A ceasefire signed in January has been broken frequently
and the peace talks often stalled.
The agreement, aimed according to its text at "reunifying
and reconciling" the three factions of the ruling Sudan People's
Liberation Movement (SPLM), was signed in the northern Tanzanian
town of Arusha. It was mediated by regional leaders.
"Congratulations to the SPLM leadership for reaching an
agreement to reunify their party for the good of South Sudan,"
Tanzanian Foreign Minister Bernard Membe said via Twitter.
No details of the accord were immediately known.
The conflict has killed more than 10,000, displaced over 1
million people and driven South Sudan closer to famine. Both the
European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on
commanders on both sides for violating the ceasefire.
The fighting has increasingly followed ethnic lines, with
troops loyal to Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, battling supporters of
Machar, of the Nuer tribe. Machar was fired as deputy president
in July, sharpening their years of rivalry.
