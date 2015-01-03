JUBA Jan 3 South Sudan's oil revenue last year
was hit by reduced output because of conflict in the African
republic and the rapid decline in oil prices, petroleum minister
Stephen Dhieu Dau said in a statement seen by Reuters on
Saturday.
Oil is the main source of cash for South Sudan, but total
oil income was $3.38 billion last year from the sale of 36.6
million barrels as output was hit by the fighting that began in
December 2013 in the wake of a power struggle between President
Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million
have fled their homes during the conflict, which also resulted
in damage to some of the country's oil fields while production
at others was hit by a lack of spare parts.
Production fell by about a third to an average 160,000
barrels per day (bpd) since fighting broke out, from 245,000 bpd
just before the violence erupted.
Petroleum and mining minister Dau's statement, dated Dec.
30, said that after deducting $884 million in payments due to
Sudan and loan repayments of $781 million, the government was
left with $1.71 billion from its oil revenue.
"It will come as no surprise that one effect of the decrease
in global oil prices is the fairly substantial reduction of
revenues our nation is receiving in its sales of crude oil," Dau
said, though he gave no comparative figures for 2013.
Dau added that he is confident that crude oil production
will resume in four oil blocks this year and that the ministry
plans to start allocating blocks for exploration and production
using an open tender process.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing
by David Goodman)