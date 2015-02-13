JUBA, Feb 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In South Sudan's
capital, Mary Nyapini Malual watches her children jostle over a
plate of stew and pancakes, grateful they are safe from a
government she believes wants to kill them.
It has been more than a year since Malual ran from clashes
that broke out after months of tension sparked by President
Salva Kiir's decision to fire former vice president Riek Machar.
Since then tens of thousands of people have been killed and
over two million forced from their homes in the violence.
As fighters from Kiir's dominant Dinka ethnic group went
door to door searching for members of Machar's Nuer in December
2013, Malual fled to the only sanctuary she could think of - a
U.N. military base on the edge of Juba.
She now lives alongside thousands of other Nuer in the
government-controlled city who are too fearful to go home,
citing continued insecurity despite a series of ceasefire deals
between the warring parties and often faltering peace talks.
"If Salva Kiir is still the president, I can never go back
home," Malual said. "The president knows we are Nuer and if
these children come out, he will kill them."
Abuses by both sides have been reported during their
offensives to capture key towns.
Aid workers say the same fear of reprisal attacks has been
expressed by other ethnic groups, such as Dinka and Shilluk, who
fled to the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Malakal
when the northeastern town was seized by rebels last year.
However, the government says there is nothing to worry about
and is keen that the 113,000 people who have taken refuge in six
U.N. military bases across the country should go home.
"We do not need protection sites," presidential spokesman
Ateny Wek Ateny told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"They should come out and go back to where they were before
... There is no reason why a certain tribe should see itself as
a target because government doesn't target any tribe."
ANGER, PARANOIA
Juba, where some 35,000 mostly Nuer are squeezed into UNMISS
camps on its outskirts, no longer feels like a city at war,
despite numerous military uniforms on the streets.
Rooftop bars buzz with music after a year-long curfew was
lifted in December. Visitors pose for photos in an open-air
restaurant by the Nile as a jazz band plays Louis Armstrong
hits.
But most of the internally displaced (IDPs) are too scared
to venture out beyond their U.N. base with its barbed wire and
green earth-filled plastic bags.
"If you go out, who will protect you?" said Hoth Gor Luak,
the IDP chairman of one of the camps.
Rights groups say the security forces harass IDPs when they
leave the camps and many of their homes have been burnt, looted
or occupied.
Life in the slum-like camp, where foul-smelling open drains
flow past people's front doors, is not easy. Tensions regularly
spill over into violence.
Aid agencies stopped delivering food to the Juba camps for
several months after their staff were attacked by IDPs who
insisted on being fed with sorghum imported from the United
States, rather than from local Juba traders.
"We don't trust those traders," said Luak. "Most of them are
Dinkas ... They can poison it."
U.N. police have also been attacked by IDPs with machetes
and spears while trying to break up fights between them. UNMISS
has recovered hundreds of weapons, including pistols, AK-47s and
iron bars, from the IDPs in the camps.
"A huge number of people are forced to live in small areas
together, in mixed communities, and are agitated," said Natalie
Smith, a psychologist working with Handicap International in the
Juba camps. "Frustration leads to anger. It leads to conflict."
Journalists have been stoned and accused of being government
spies. "There is a lot of suspicion, there is a lot of
paranoia," Smith said.
Many camp residents witnessed their family members being
killed during the conflict, and often use opium and alcohol to
blot out the pain, Smith said.
U.N. PEACEKEEPERS
UNMISS is caught in the middle between the government, which
wants the IDPs to go home, and aid agencies who believe it is
too early to talk about returns while the conflict continues.
On Tuesday, barely a week after another ceasefire deal was
signed, there was shelling in Bentiu and Upper Nile states.
Most of the 10,000 UNMISS peacekeepers in South Sudan are
dedicated to protecting UNMISS camps housing IDPs, UNMISS
spokeswoman Ariane Quentier said. Yet most of the country's 1.4
million IDPs live outside the camps.
At the United Nations General Assembly in September, Kiir
chastised UNMISS for focusing too much on protecting civilians
and not enough on state-building. He also said UNMISS needed to
protect civilians in their neighbourhoods and not in camps.
In an attempt to create the conditions for IDPs to be able
to return, UNMISS is helping to finance a police project in the
capital aimed at boosting citizens' confidence in the force.
Police posts are being built in parts of Juba where the IDPs
came from and 400 officers are being brought in from
non-conflict regions.
More than 170,000 IDPs have returned home nationwide since
the crisis began, but thousands continue to arrive at UNMISS
sites in active conflict areas, like Bentiu, U.N. officials say.
"They want to get home as quickly as possible and they are
waiting for peace. Not only a message from a politician, but a
real sense that they can go home and make it through the night
safely," said the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan,
Toby Lanzer.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Katie Nguyen)