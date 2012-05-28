* Oil shutdown strangles currency inflow, sends prices
soaring
* Ruling ex-rebels call for belt-tightening patriotism
* Alarmed donors, China press for oil deal with Sudan
* Hardship will not be equal in world's newest state
By Pascal Fletcher
JUBA, May 28 South Sudan's citizens who paid in
blood for their independence in a long liberation war are being
told freedom carries its own price - in hardship.
An oil shutdown from January by the former bush rebels who
now run the world's newest nation has strangled the flow of
dollars into an economy that produces almost nothing else, and
sent the South Sudanese pound tumbling against the greenback.
This has hiked the costs of everything from fuel to cooking
oil, rice, charcoal and bananas. It is forcing the government to
cut education and health spending in a state whose development
indicators were already near the foot of world rankings.
"We don't know what will happen. We only know everything
will be very hard. We are going to suffer," said Hamza Salim,
22, at a charcoal stand in Juba's Konyo-Konyo market. Citizens
say prices have tripled since the start of the year.
When it became the world's newest nation in July 2011, South
Sudan inherited three-quarters of the previously unified Sudan's
oil output. Oil is the lifeblood of north and south.
The abrupt oil shutdown - made by the ruling Sudan People's
Liberation Movement (SPLM) in the heat of a dispute with
northern neighbour Sudan over oil export transit fees and border
demarcation - closed off 98 percent of South Sudan's revenues,
jolted both economies and stunned foreign donors.
It was followed in April by border fighting. The African
Union and United Nations scrambled to halt a slide into all-out
war.
The oil shutdown is defiantly presented by SPLM leaders as a
new phase of their nationalist struggle to wrest complete
independence, including economic freedom, from former
'coloniser' Khartoum.
"Today, we, the world's youngest nation, are able to prove
we are capable of defending our independence," said SPLM
Secretary-General Pagan Amum, who is also South Sudan's chief
negotiator with Khartoum. The new government still spends more
on defense than on education and health put together.
But with experts warning of state collapse, the message
being delivered behind closed doors to South Sudan's leaders by
Western donors is that the heroic narrative of survival without
oil is a fairy tale and that they must parley with Sudan.
"It's pie in the sky ... Everybody is telling them 'Do the
deal' (with Sudan). Plan B? There isn't one. State shutdown,"
said one foreign development expert, who asked not to be named.
Under pressure too from China, the main oil investor in both
states, Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to resume negotiations
on Tuesday to try to settle their differences.
With prospects of a lasting accord still very uncertain,
President Salva Kiir is asking South Sudanese to tighten their
belts and grow food to replace imports as his government looks
to leverage subsoil oil reserves to obtain bridging loans.
WAR ECONOMY
The SPLM is counting on targeted spending cuts and foreign
loans and aid to keep South Sudan on its feet until planned
alternatives pipelines can be built in 2-3 years to carry the
crude to Kenya or Ethiopia, instead of through Sudan.
Officials call it "economic war". The price for ordinary
South Sudanese can be gauged in long lines of vehicles and bikes
outside petrol stations seeking scarce fuel and shoppers in
markets complaining of rocketing prices for food and essentials.
A bag of charcoal, the basic cooking fuel, has gone from 50
South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) to 75 in a month. A bucket of onions
now costs 200 SSP, up from 80 two months ago.
Since the oil shutdown, the pound has slipped to around 5
SSP to the dollar from 3.55, squeezing businesses, supermarket
and restaurant owners and even small traders who have to import
everything in dollars, trucked in from Uganda and Kenya.
"All the costs are higher. To convert back to dollars, you
lose," said Ali Hodroj, a Lebanese businessman who owns the
Phenicia supermarket, one of Juba's largest.
"This is war. It's no less war than being bombed from the
air," said Professor John Akec, Vice-Chancellor of Northern Bahr
El Ghazal University, recalling Sudan's air bombings of the
south which were a feature of the civil war and have persisted.
But the prospect of months, even years, of austerity has
triggered a fierce debate inside and outside South Sudan between
those who say the "baby" nation can survive the financial
famine, and others who say it cannot or should not have to.
"Just as people are sitting back and expecting a peace
dividend from independence, we are demanding more from them,"
said South Sudan's Undersecretary for Culture Jok Madut Jok.
He faults the national government for communicating the oil
shutdown decision poorly and failing to prepare for it.
"Will we really be able to run our economy for three years
without this oil?," asked one anxious caller to the "Wake Up
Juba" Radio Show broadcast by private Radio Bakhita.
"WE CAN MAKE IT"
Some government officials blithely assure reporters that as
two-thirds of the population are peasants and cattle-herders,
isolated from the urban cash economy, who can survive on little,
they will hardly feel the austerity crunch, if at all.
"South Sudan will be able to negotiate and finance the 'gap'
that we will have," Amum says, referring to the gaping revenues
hole. He says the country has enough foreign exchange reserves
to last more than a year and is confident of obtaining loans
from friendly states and investors.
"They're buying a month at a time," the foreign development
expert said bluntly.
On the surface at least, patriotism is still running high.
"It's OK, we can make it," said student David Kasubi after
hearing President Kiir's appeal for more belt-tightening. But
the 27-year-old student admits he is struggling to find a job.
"We are proud of our independence. Even though we have
hunger we can bear it, because this is our home now," he said.
Not everybody is so sanguine.
Professor Akec compares the Juba-Khartoum standoff to the
1962 Cuban Missile Crisis between the United States and Soviet
Union. He says that now as then each side is waiting for the
other to blink first, with potentially disastrous consequences.
He advocates a mutually reasonable deal. "Insecurity as we
have it right now is not attractive for investors to come to
South Sudan ... capital is cowardly", Akec said.
Government officials take a different line, citing "huge"
interest from investors to build new pipelines and refineries to
end the south's dependence on the facilities of the north.
But analysts say that with some studies viewing the Sudans'
oil production as already peaked, there are serious questions
about the commercial feasibility of an alternative pipeline.
"NO WINNERS"
Fueling the debate is a leaked March 1 memo citing a top
World Bank official warning South Sudan faces a catastrophic
collapse in GDP, reserves running out by July, runaway inflation
and increased poverty as a direct result of the oil shutdown.
The World Bank has sought to distance itself officially from
the leaked memo, which infuriated South Sudan's government.
"The situation is not as desperate as painted by the World
Bank," Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin said.
But other donors see justified reasons for alarm.
"There are no winners from the oil crisis ... no effort
should be spared in attempting to arrive at a negotiated
settlement," says a March report on South Sudan's education
sector by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Seen by Reuters, it says South Sudan's parents and children
are still waiting for the "peace dividend" from independence.
U.N. agencies are preparing to feed 2.7 million South
Sudanese as they expect the economic crunch to squeeze tens of
thousands of households and push many out of the food market.
"Our top priority during the period of austerity is to help
keep the people alive," U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South
Sudan Lise Grande said in Juba.
There are questions too about just how evenly the sacrifices
will be shared. Austerity is being proclaimed by
foreign-educated state officials who enjoy generous state
salaries and vehicles and form a small, powerful elite in a
mostly poor, uneducated and rural population of 8.6 million.
Inequalities are shockingly visible in Juba. Luxury SUVs,
mostly Toyota Land Cruisers but also some Hummers, cluster like
fat flies around government offices, foreign-owned restaurants
and walled private residences, which exist alongside mud and
thatch hovels, open drains, and many unpaved dirt streets.
Juba resembles a permanent building site and the sense is of
a nation literally under construction by the hour.
"This is tougher than fighting," acknowledges the
government's Deputy Information Minister Atem Yaak Atem.
