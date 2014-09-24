* Corruption, conflict saps government resources
* Poor South Sudanese see hopes of change dashed
* Shortage of foreign exchange hurts importers
* Oil exports shrunk by a third due to conflict
By Carl Odera and Denis Dumo
JUBA, Sept 24 When South Sudan was born, the
world's youngest country had generous Western allies and sturdy
oil exports, a formula that offered a chance to build a modern
economy and drag its people out of their daily struggle to feed
themselves.
Three years on, ethnic-fuelled conflict has flared, oil
money has been spirited away through corruption or squandered on
war and a nation that sits on Sub-Saharan Africa's third biggest
reserves of crude is sliding towards famine.
In the capital Juba, a muddy Nile trading post where new
office blocks had begun rising, trading firms and banks that had
sprung up now struggle to survive after nine months of fighting
between government forces and rebels.
In the rural hinterland, where most of the country's 11
million people till tiny plots of land or herd cattle on
traditional pastures, hopes of development entertained when
South Sudan split from Sudan in 2011 have been dashed.
"We are just living as you can see, with no job, no money.
We thought our independence from Sudan would mean our children
would go to school and see no war," said Simon Koul, a
47-year-old father of five in a Juba camp, one of an estimated
1.3 million people who have fled their homes due to fighting.
By year end, a third of the nation could face the threat of
starvation. Already, almost 180,000 children between 6 months
old and five years are being treated for severe acute
malnutrition. Mothers are more likely to die in childbirth than
anywhere else in the world, according to U.N. statistics.
"There was no country on earth that had a larger score of
goodwill than South Sudan," Thomas Shannon, a U.S. State
Department envoy for Africa, told Reuters. "But beginning in
December it has been spending that goodwill at record speed."
The United States had heralded South Sudan's independence as
a foreign policy success and, with other Western donors such as
Britain and Norway, poured in aid, helping spur a mini-boom in
the capital that was meant to spread to the rest of the nation.
Now Western and regional African diplomats talk of mounting
frustration at President Salva Kiir and the deputy he sacked
last year, Riek Machar, as they continue to command rival forces
in battle. Nascent businesses that might have brought a modern
economy are buckling under the pressure.
"There is fear. People don't want to expand their
businesses, and those who are operating in the crisis areas,
they lost a lot," said Bruna Siricio, deputy managing director
of locally-owned Ivory Bank.
The bank moved its headquarters from Sudan's capital
Khartoum to the south's capital Juba in 2009 to take advantage
of the opportunities that independence would bring, but now
faces a stark reality.
In a country where only a tiny fraction of the population
had ever had a bank account, Ivory Bank set up branches in
remote locations. Government employees could be paid their
salaries directly into their accounts, which could be used as
guarantees for loans.
DEFAULT
Now, its branches in war-torn towns of Malakal, Bentiu and
Bor, north of Juba, have shut. The government has stopped
transferring salaries to customer accounts to avoid paying
workers who rebelled, so many loans are not being serviced.
This month the bank advertised in newspapers telling
defaulters to report to the bank or face legal action. Siricio
said the bank had stopped all lending for the next three months.
"We are concentrating on collection," Siricio said at the
bank's headquarters, which like other firms relies on a private
generator for power in a nation where experts say just 1 percent
of the population are connected to the grid.
One of the biggest challenges for banks and businesses is
securing foreign exchange to pay for purchases abroad. Scarcity
has a swift impact on the land-locked economy that relies
heavily on imports from neighbours such as Kenya and Uganda.
The central bank initially reduced dollar sales to banks to
fund letters of credit, and has now stopped such sales
completely, bankers say. That makes it harder for importers to
buy goods. While the official exchange rate is 2.95 pounds to
the dollar, the cost of a dollar on the black market has risen
from 3.50 pounds before the fighting to around 5 pounds now.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
"I have South Sudanese pounds but it's harder for us to get
dollars from the bank," said Abjata Abdi Abdullah, a Kenyan
trader who needs hard currency to import clothes for his shop.
SAVINGS PLUNDERED
The currency shortage has led to rising prices and decreased
availability of imported food, pushing the country further
towards hunger.
John Semolina, a Ugandan grains store owner in Juba's Konyo
Konyo market, said the dollar shortage means he has cut back on
imports of maize and sugar, having a knock on effect on prices
and availability down the supply chain.
"Sometimes it takes so long to find money to pay suppliers
in Uganda," he said.
Bishar Oman, who sells electronics, said the steady pound
weakening had pushed up the price of his laptops, mobile phones
and other devices, so now even fewer customers can afford them.
South Sudan should be flush with cash from oil exports. But
its savings have been plundered, after about $5 billion of
reserves was taken by officials in the years shortly before and
after independence. Diplomats said efforts to recover the funds
retrieved little of the missing cash.
Oil income has fallen. Crude production now runs at 160,000
barrels per day, a third lower than it was in December before
fighting erupted and roughly half the 300,000 barrels per day or
so it exported at the time of independence.
Officials suggest a large chunk of the income that still
flows now goes on the war effort, halting development projects
in a country the size of France with almost no tarmac roads and
barely any public services.
Officials do not offer full details on spending, but
parliamentary deputy Onyoti Agigo Nyikwac said about four fifths
of a supplementary budget worth $700 million went on "security".
One member of parliament said the government had to buy more
guns after rebels emptied armouries when they deserted.
Officials deny the government has bought weapons since fighting
began but acknowledge priorities have changed.
"During this crisis, the demand for foreign currency has
shifted from normal trade to other activities," said Ukuni Paul
Omseon, a project officer for a Finance Ministry department that
helps private business. He cited funding for "emergencies".
The government said in July it planned to borrow about $1
billion from oil firms to help it balance the budget.
Some of the dollars that do make it into the market come via
U.N. and other aid agency workers, as the aid groups ramp up
activities to avert a deepening humanitarian disaster.
Mabior Deng, 29-year-old South Sudanese exchange dealer,
makes a tidy income buying dollars from workers at the United
Nations at a rate of 4.65 pounds and then selling them on for
more. "I get my profit from there," he said.
