* S. Sudan has 10 exploration blocks at present
* Country keen to join regional export pipline through Kenya
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 29 South Sudan plans to auction
licences for a yet-to-be determined number of new petroleum
exploration blocks once it has finished mapping them, a senior
energy ministry official said on Tuesday.
South Sudan produces about 190,000 barrels per day (bpd),
its Petroleum and Mining Ministry said in October, revising down
a figure of 240,000 bpd it gave in September.
Africa's newest country has made more than $1.3 billion in
oil sales since it restarted production in April this year after
a row with Sudan led to a shut down in January.
South Sudan at present has 10 exploration blocks.
"We are now working on a concession map, and this will lead
us to the initiation of the licensing for the new annexed
blocks, and we are hoping that by the end of this year that we
will have a licensing round," Mohamed Lino Benjamin, director
general of petroleum at the petroleum and mining ministry, told
a regional east African oil and gas conference.
Exploration licence auctions are not always awarded to the
highest bidder, as other factors such as technical expertise are
taken into account.
South Sudan has previously said it intends to break up the
vast Block B, which has been controlled by France's Total
since 1980. Total suspended exploration in the block,
located in Jonglei state, in 1985 because of escalating
insecurity during the civil war with Sudan.
The neighbours fought one of Africa's longest civil wars,
which ended in 2005, ahead of full independence for South Sudan
in mid-2011.
At a regional summit in Kigali on Monday, South Sudan said
it was keen to discuss a plan that would also include Uganda and
Kenya to build a pipeline from the countries' respective
oilfields to a new port being developed on Kenya's northern
coast, enabling crude exports and boosting its oil industry.
The pipeline to Kenya's Lamu port, where work on berths is
starting, would also provide a route to export crude oil from
South Sudan, which now relies on a pipeline through its northern
neighbour Sudan. The new route would avoid the rows between the
two that have disrupted flows.
The $25.5 billion Lamu project would link landlocked South
Sudan and Ethiopia to the Indian Ocean port of Lamu by
constructing a major highway, a railway and an oil pipeline.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)