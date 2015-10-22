GENEVA Oct 22 South Sudan faces the "concrete
risk" of famine by the end of 2015 and 30,000 people are already
classified as being in a food security catastrophe, a statement
from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)
said on Thursday.
The IPC, whose members include the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization and the World Food Programme, said famine had not
been officially declared because it was hard to get data from
conflict zones.
"There is a great concern that famine may exist in the
coming months but it may not be possible to validate it at that
time due to lack of evidence as the result of limited access to
the affected areas and populations," it said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans)