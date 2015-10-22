(Adds comment from Juba)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Oct 22 South Sudan faces a serious risk
of famine by the end of this year and 30,000 people are already
classified as being in a food security catastrophe, the
Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said on
Thursday.
Hunger in the world's newest state has grown steadily worse
in the nearly two years since a political crisis led to fighting
that reopened ethnic fault lines between President Salva Kiir's
Dinka people and ethnic Nuer forces loyal to former Vice
President Riek Machar.
The two have signed a series of peace deals but fighting
rages on.
The IPC, whose members include the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), said
famine had not been officially declared because it was hard to
get data from conflict zones.
But there is a "likelihood" of famine occurring in the
coming months in parts of oil-rich Unity State, one of the
hardest-hit areas, unless urgent humanitarian access is allowed.
"There is a great concern that famine may exist in the
coming months but it may not be possible to validate it at that
time due to lack of evidence as the result of limited access to
the affected areas and populations," it said.
South Sudan's government agriculture minister Beda Machar
told a news conference there was no "famine" in the country and
the food security situation has in fact improved
"We advise against the irresponsible use of a word such as
"famine" by stakeholders, including the media," the minister
said.
Intense fighting in some parts of the country has forced
humanitarian groups to pull out, and they say displaced families
are surviving on just one meal a day. In extreme cases, people
fleeing violence survive by eating water lilies.
This marks the first time since the conflict erupted that
the ICP has identified that some in South Sudan have reached the
fifth phase - catastrophic food insecurity - on its five-point
scale.
"This is the start of the harvest and we should be seeing a
significant improvement in the food security situation across
the country," said WFP Country Director Joyce Luma.
"Unfortunately this is not the case in places like southern
Unity State, where people are on the edge of a catastrophe that
can be prevented," Luma said.
(Additional reporting by Denis Dumo in Juba; writing by Edith
Honan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)