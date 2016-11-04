GENEVA Nov 4 The World Food Programme is very concerned about the threat of famine in South Sudan, where people are fleeing from the conflict and leaving their crops to rot in the field, WFP spokeswoman Bettina Luescher said on Friday.

She said the food insecurity situation was "above emergency levels" in seven out of 10 states. A rare U.N. aid convoy, consisting of 38 trucks with food for a month, was on its way to the town of Yei and should arrive within hours, she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)