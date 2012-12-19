JUBA Dec 19 Fighting between South Sudan's army
and a militia led by a self-proclaimed prophet killed 24 people
in an eastern region where France's Total and other foreign oil
groups are hoping to explore large concessions, the military
said.
The army said it attacked the fighters led by Dak Kueth on
Monday as part of a campaign to quell ethnic militias in the
remote Jonglei state.
South Sudan won independence from Sudan last year but its
government has struggled to assert control over vast territories
still swamped with weapons after decades of fighting.
In Jonglei, a cycle of revenge killings between the Murle
and Lou Nuer tribes, often provoked by cattle raids, and a
heavy-handed government campaign to disarm locals have hit hopes
that independence would bring peace.
"We realised that Dak Kueth was mobilising Lou Nuer youth to
go and attack the Murle in Akobo. We decided to preempt this
action," Lieutenant General Kuol Deim Kuol told Reuters.
The fighting killed 19 militia fighters and five soldiers,
he said.
Human rights groups accused the army of committing abuses
including rape and torture during its disarmament campaign in
the area early this year. The army denies the charges.
Nearly 900 people died when about 7,000 armed Lou Nuer
youths attacked Murle villages in Jonglei's Pibor area at the
end of last year, according to the United Nations.
The army is also fighting a separate rebel group in Jonglei
led by David Yau Yau, a former theology student.
