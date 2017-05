GENEVA May 9 Up to 5.3 million people in South Sudan may face severe food insecurity during this year's lean season, the U.N. World Food Programme said on Monday, nearly double the number in the first three months of the year.

From January to March, 2.8 million people were classed as being in "crisis" or "emergency" food situations, with about 40,000 thought to be suffering an outright famine. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans)