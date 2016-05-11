May 11 The U.N. World Food Programme on
Wednesday released video highlighting a worsening food crisis in
South Sudan, where up to to 5.3 million people could face severe
food shortages over the March to September lean season.
WFP footage showed young children waiting at a food
distribution centre in the northern Bahr El Ghazal region for
malnutrition tests as well as one family saying they were
leaving South Sudan for Darfur because of the food crisis.
From January to March, some 2.8 million people were classed
as being in "crisis" or "emergency" food situations, with about
40,000 thought to be suffering an outright famine.
The crisis comes despite attempts to end more than two years
of fighting, which began in December 2013 when President Salva
Kiir sacked his first vice president Riek Machar, triggering
ethnically charged violence.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Rome, writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)