JUBA, June 29 Up to 4.8 million people in South
Sudan face severe food shortages in coming months, the highest
level since a conflict erupted more than two years ago, U.N.
agencies said on Wednesday.
Clashes have continued to flare in South Sudan even though
warring factions signed a peace deal in August last year to end
the conflict that erupted in December 2013.
But the deal has only been implemented slowly, leaving the
country's economic crisis to deepen. Rains at this time of year
add to the challenge of supplying those in need by making many
roads impassable. Most roads in the area are just dirt tracks.
"The deteriorating situation coincides with an unusually
long and harsh annual lean season, when families have depleted
their food stocks and new harvests are not expected until
August. The level of food insecurity this year is
unprecedented," the U.N. agencies said in a joint statement.
The U.N. World Food Programme, one of three agencies behind
the statement, said it expected to assist 3.3 million people
this year with emergency food assistance, life-saving nutrition
support and other aid.
"We are very worried to see that food insecurity is
spreading beyond conflict areas as rising prices, impassable
roads and dysfunctional markets are preventing many families,
even those in towns and cities, from accessing food," said Serge
Tissot, representing the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation.
The conflict in South Sudan, which pitted President Salva
Kiir against his former deputy Riek Machar, killed more than
10,000 people and displaced more than 2 million from their
homes, with many fleeing to neighbouring countries.
Machar returned to Juba in April to take up the post of
first vice president, similar to the position he had left.
The U.N. agencies said in the last few months 100,000 people
had fled South Sudan to Sudan, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of
Congo and Uganda. It said this figure would rise to 150,000 by
the end of June.
South Sudan's economy, already in a dire state before the
fighting erupted, has faced further pressure. Plunging oil pries
have hit the biggest source of government revenues, while
conflict has reduced production sharply.
Inflation stood at 295 percent year-on-year in May, up from
266.4 percent a month earlier, driven higher largely by food and
drink prices, figures from the statistics office showed.
