By Andrew Green
| JUBA, July 31
JUBA, July 31 South Sudan's oil minister Stephen
Dhieu Dau will keep his post in the new government, while new
appointments will be made to the key finance and defence
portfolios, officials said on Wednesday.
Last week, President Salva Kiir sacked the cabinet, Vice
President Riek Machar and put his top Sudan negotiator, Pagan
Amum, under investigation amid a power struggle.
Dau told Reuters he had been appointed again. "We will try
to continue with the same programmes that we laid in the last
two years," he said, without elaborating.
The landlocked country plans to build an alternative oil
pipeline to Kenya or Djibouti via Ethiopia to end reliance on
Sudan. Exports need to go through the former civil war foe,
which threatened last month to close two cross-border pipelines
unless a row over alleged rebel support is resolved.
South Sudan is also planning to start oil exploration in the
Jonglei state with the help of France's Total and U.S.
firm Exxon but tribal and rebel violence has made it
impossible so far to start work.
Jonglei governor Kuol Manyang, a former civil war commander,
said he would become the new defence minister. "I'm happy. It's
a challenge, but I think I will manage it," he told Reuters.
The new minister of commerce and economic planning, a new
portfolio including the finance ministry, will be Aggrey Tisa
Sabuni. He said his biggest challenge will be to balance a
budget strained after a 16-month oil shutdown in a row with
Sudan, from which the South seceded in 2011.
More names will be announced on Thursday, officials said.
Kiir has already appointed Information Minister Barnaba Marial
Benjamin as the new foreign minister.
Kiir is facing dissent from inside his party and also some
of the general public for failing to deliver on a "peace"
development dividend in the war-torn country which seceded from
Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war.
Machar said on Friday he would challenge Kiir for the
chairmanship of the ruling Sudan People's Liberation Movement, a
contest that analysts fear might threaten the consensus among
rival tribes and former civil war militias that holds the vast
country together.
Stability in South Sudan is key for crude oil producers from
China, India and Malaysia operating in the country and for east
African neighbours Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda which were swamped
with refugees during the civil war.
(Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
David Evans)