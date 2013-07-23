JUBA, July 23 South Sudanese President Salva
Kiir sacked his entire cabinet and his deputy president on
Monday and suspended his top negotiator at talks to defuse
tensions with Sudan, state media said.
State television cited a presidential decree saying the
ministries would be run for now by their under-secretaries.
It also said Vice President Riek Machar had been sacked, and
Machar's spokesman James Gatdet Dak confirmed this.
The decree said Kiir had suspended Pagan Amum, Secretary
General of the ruling SPLM and South Sudan's top negotiator at
talks with Sudan.
(Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)