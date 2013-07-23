* Cabinet, deputy president, Sudan negotiator all sacked
* Analysts say president acting against rivals for his job
* Happens as oil rift with Sudan threatens economic pain
JUBA, July 23 South Sudanese President Salva
Kiir sacked his cabinet, the deputy president and suspended his
top negotiator at talks to defuse tensions with Sudan on
Tuesday, state media said, amid talk of a succession struggle in
the African oil producer.
Analysts said Kiir was trying to stem dissent and divisions
inside his ruling party over an economic crisis, largely the
result of disputes with Sudan that have prevented it exporting
its lifeblood crude oil, and endemic corruption.
But the timing for the biggest shake-up since winning
independence two years ago could not be worse as South Sudan
grapples with multiple challenges - the confrontation over oil
flows with its former civil war foe to the north, as well as
escalating rebel and tribal violence.
State television cited a presidential decree saying Vice
President Riek Machar had been sacked, and Machar's spokesman
James Gatdet Dak confirmed this.
The decree also said Kiir had suspended Pagan Amum,
Secretary General of the ruling Sudan People's Liberation
Movement (SPLM) and South Sudan's top negotiator at talks with
Sudan.
Machar had recently hinted in an interview that he might
challenge Kiir for the SPLM leadership before the 2015 national
elections, and Kiir had already stripped Machar of some his
duties in April in what seemed to be a move to curb his profile.
The men were on opposing sides of a split within the SPLM
during much of the 1983-2005 civil war with Khartoum.
Political analyst Andrea Mabior said Kiir had dismissed his
cabinet to remove Kiir. "It's a way to fire the vice president.
He can say, 'I have fired the whole cabinet' - not just the vice
president," Mabior said.
Since the SPLM has no political rivals of any standing, the
battle for leadership of the SPLM is effectively the race to be
president.
Amum, for his part, had recently criticised Kiir for
suspending two ministers in a fraud probe, according to local
media. The decree said a party committee would investigate him.
No more details were immediately available. It was also not
clear when Kiir would appoint a new cabinet. The ministries
would be run for now by their under-secretaries, the decree
said.
Barnaba Marial Benjamin, until now information minister,
said he had only learned about his sacking from the evening
television news. Amum, one of the most prominent officials
abroad, also said he had been caught by surprise when Reuters
reached him on his mobile phone.
"I don't have all elements at hand," he said, giving no more
details of the evening's dramatic events.
Kiir also removed 17 police brigadiers. There were no signs
of increased military presence in the capital Juba after the
announcement. The army, an umbrella of former civil war
militias, is the power broker in the African country.
Still, the United Nations and aid groups told their staff to
stay indoors until furter notice, U.N. sources said.
DIVISIONS
Western diplomats fear a slide into instability for South
Sudan where a government mostly made up of former guerrilla
commanders has been unable to kickstart development. Basic
services such as health and education are mostly provided by the
United Nations.
Nhial Bol, editor of the independent Citizen TV, said Kiir
had acted to end paralysis in his government. "Things have not
been moving in the government because of this internal fighting
over who is going to control the SPLM," he said.
Abraham Awolich, administrator at the Sudd Institute, a
local think-tank, said the SPLM leadership was facing
"irreconcilable differences" and divisions.
The economic situation is expected to worsen after Sudan
said it would close cross-border oil pipelines unless the South
stopped supporting rebels on Sudanese soil.
Landlocked South Sudan - which relies on the pipelines to
export its oil - denies that accusation and has said it has
started shutting down its oil production.
Juba's army also faces escalating tribal violence as well as
fighting with a rebel group in Jonglei state, which has made it
impossible to pursue oil exploration plans.
