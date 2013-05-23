* South Sudan leader criticises war-crimes court
* Comment comes during visit by indicted Kenyan leader
By Hereward Holland
JUBA, May 23 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
said on Thursday his country would never become a member of the
International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it appeared to be
preoccupied with prosecuting African leaders.
"It seems that this thing has been meant for African
leaders, that they have to be humiliated...we never accept it,"
Kiir told reporters, referring to the Hague-based tribunal.
"We will sit together with our brothers and sisters in
Kenya," he said at a news conference in South Sudan's capital
Juba held jointly with Kenya's new president Uhuru Kenyatta, who
faces charges of crimes against humanity at the tribunal.
Last month, South Sudan received Sudan's President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir, another African leader indicted by the Hague
tribunal for masterminding war crimes in the western region of
Darfur.
The African Union, which is holding a summit this week,
routinely accuses the ICC of bias against African leaders.
Kiir and Kenyatta also pledged to implement a memorandum of
understanding signed last year to build an oil pipeline from
landlocked South Sudan to Lamu on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.
"With the pipeline project we have agreed an area where we
need to tackle the funding jointly together as a join
Kenyan-South Sudan project," Kenyatta said, without giving
details.
South Sudan restarted oil exports through Sudan in April
following a 16-month shutdown triggered by disputes over
pipeline fees. The rift caused South Sudan to undertake
feasibility studies for alternative pipelines through Kenya and
through Ethiopia to Djibouti.
(Editing by Ulf Laessing and Michael Roddy)