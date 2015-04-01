DIANI, Kenya, April 1 South Sudan plans to lay a
fibre-optic cable to bring broadband Internet to its citizens in
the next two years, its minister for telecommunications and
postal services said.
Africa's newest nation, which gained independence from Sudan
in 2011 but was plunged into an internal conflict in December
2013, has telecoms operators such as Vivacell but lacks the
infrastructure to offer high speed Internet connections.
Rebecca Joshua Okwaci said late on Tuesday that the
government will lay 1,600 kilometers of fibre across the country
and link it with undersea cables via Uganda and Tanzania, at a
yet to be specified cost.
"I believe in a year and a half, going to two years, we can
connect it," Okwaci told Reuters on the sidelines of an
information communication technology meeting at the Kenyan
coastal resort of Diani.
The ministry said at the start of 2013 that it planned to
lay a fibre-optic cable that year, before war broke out. Okwaci
said the conflict that started in 2013 would not deter the
ministry from its aim of linking South Sudan to the information
superhighway, citing calm in places such as the capital.
Thousands have been killed and more than a million people
have fled their homes after the fighting that broke out
following a dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former
deputy Riek Machar.
South Sudan is part of a single area network that brings
together telecom operators in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda and has
greatly reduced cross-border call charges.
