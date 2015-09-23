NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Malaria is
killing three children each day in an overcrowded camp
sheltering civilians in South Sudan, a medical charity said, as
people continue to flee fighting despite an August peace deal
that has yet to be felt on the ground.
Malaria is "skyrocketing", with 4,000 patients receiving
treatment each week - about 4 percent of the population of
Bentiu camp, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a statement.
Malaria cases in the camp, which is in the capital of
northern Unity State, were 43 times higher in August and
September than at the start of the year, MSF said.
Malaria spikes during the mid-year rainy season as
mosquitoes, which transmit the disease, breed in stagnant water.
"The malaria outbreak in the Bentiu camp is unprecedented in
scope and has been claiming the lives of far too many children,"
Vanessa Cramond, MSF's medical coordinator in Bentiu said.
Oil-rich Bentiu has been on the frontline of South Sudan's
20 month-old civil war. As a result of fighting, the number of
civilians sheltering in the United Nations (U.N.) military camp
in the town has doubled since May to more than 110,000 people,
MSF said.
The world's youngest country descended into civil war in
December 2013 when a row between President Salva Kiir and former
Vice President Riek Machar spiralled into fighting, reopening
ethnic fault lines between Kiir's Dinka and his foe's Nuer
people.
One in five of South Sudan's 11 million people have fled
their homes as a result of the war, often hiding in the bush
without access to bednets, food, water or medical care.
Children are often not brought to MSF's Bentiu clinic until
they are in a critical condition, the charity said.
To speed up diagnosis and treatment to save lives, MSF and
the U.N. children's fund (UNICEF) went door-to-door in the camp
looking for sick, feverish children. More than 16,000 children
under five received malaria treatment during the Sept. 10 to 17
campaign, MSF said.
Mediators say both sides have violated a ceasefire
introduced on Aug. 30 after they signed a power-sharing deal
under intense international pressure.
Machar, who is set to become first vice president during a
three-year transition, has accused the government of attacking
his forces in Unity State.
People are continuing to flee. In the first half of
September, 18,000 people arrived by foot and canoe in Nyal, a
village south of Bentiu in Unity State, the U.N. said on Sept.
18.
"I would want to go home but I'm not sure it is safe," said
Nyawot Ayuen, a widow living in a camp in neighbouring Warrap
State.
"I will just wait (until) fighting stops completely."
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, Additional reporting by David
Lomuria in South Sudan, Editing by Alex Whiting)