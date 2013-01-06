* Media watchdog demands release of state broadcast
journalists
JUBA Jan 6 South Sudan has arrested two state
broadcast journalists for failing to ensure coverage of a
crucial speech by President Salva Kiir, a government official
said on Sunday, prompting an outcry from an international media
watchdog.
Journalists often complain of persecution by the security
services of the African republic that seceded from Sudan in
2011. That year, Juba authorities closed a newspaper after it
criticized Kiir for allowing his daughter to marry a foreigner.
The government of South Sudan's Western Bahr El Ghazal state
said it had detained two senior staff at its broadcaster for
"administrative issues" after the station failed to cover Kiir's
visit to the town of Wau last month.
"They were arrested simply because when the president
arrived here in Wau on December 22, 2012, he gave a very, very
important speech," state information minister Derrick Alfred Uya
told Reuters.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based media
watchdog, named the detained pair as Louis Pasquale,
director-general of the state broadcaster in Western Bahr el
Ghazal, and Ashab Khamis, director of state television.
The committee said the two had been arrested probably as
part of a campaign to stop the media from investigating recent
unrest in Wau. Soldiers shot dead 10 people protesting against
the relocation of a local council last month, triggering more
violence in the town located close to the Sudan border.
"We call on authorities to release Louis Pasquale and Ashab
Khamis immediately, and allow journalists to cover events in the
state without facing intimidation or arrest," CPJ East Africa
Consultant Tom Rhodes said in a statement.
A local journalist said security agents had been pressuring
reporters in Wau to find out who had provided foreign news
channels such as Qatar's Jazeera English with a tape which
purportedly shows the shooting of unarmed protesters in Wau.
"I heard they arrested the journalists because they suspect
the tape comes from state television," said the reporter, asking
not to be named. "They were worried when the tape was shown on
Jazeera."
South Sudan is a country with no media law, making it
difficult for reporters to get information as the government and
security services are mainly made up of ex-guerrillas who are
used to impunity, a legacy of decades of civil war with Sudan.
Last month, unknown gunmen shot dead prominent blogger and
government critic Diing Chan Awuol at his home.
France-based Reporters Without Borders ranked South Sudan
111th out of 179th in its 2011-2012 press freedom index.
(Reporting by Carl Odera and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)