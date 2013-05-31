JUBA May 31 The head of South Sudan's only
private television station said he was threatened at gunpoint by
a national security agent who was attempting to censor its news
programmes.
Nhial Bol, managing editor of Citizen TV in Juba, said the
official showed up at his office late on Thursday and demanded
that he hand over the broadcast schedule as well as all news
materials relating Vice President Riak Machar.
"He pulled out his pistol and said he was ready to shoot
anybody who didn't show him respect," Bol told Reuters.
"He said he would shut down the station if we didn't
cooperate. This is censorship," said Bol who also heads the
Citizen daily newspaper.
The ministries of national security and information were not
immediately available for comment on the accusation.
Rights groups say the harassment of journalists by state
security officers has already eroded press freedom and led to
self-censorship in Africa's youngest nation, just two years
after it gained independence from its long-time foe Sudan.
Bol said senior security officers apologised to the station
on Friday but that agents would be deployed to all media houses
to monitor and censor news from now on.
Last month, the New York-based advocacy group Committee to
Protect Journalists sent a letter to President Salva Kiir urging
him to prosecute security agents responsible for repeated
harassing, intimidating and detaining journalists.
In April, Kiir, who heads the ruling Sudan People's
Liberation Movement (SPLM), halted a reconciliation initiative
launched by Machar to end tribal and rebel violence, which had
been viewed as an attempt by his deputy to raise his profile
ahead of an anticipated contest for the party leadership.
The two men were on opposing sides of a split within the
SPLM during much of the 1983-2005 civil war that ended after the
two factions reunited.
"The whole thing is related to the (ruling party) and
contesting for the 2015 elections," Bol said.
This year, South Sudan slipped 13 places to 124 out of 179
countries on the world press freedom index compiled by media
watchdog Reporters Without Borders.
