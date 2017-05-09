Poland's power grid can handle possible heatwave -energy ministry
WARSAW, June 20 Poland's electricity network would be able to handle a potential heatwave this summer, the energy ministry said.
JUBA May 9 The president of oil-rich South Sudan has replaced army chief Paul Malong, state media said on Tuesday, after a slew of resignations by senior generals alleging ethnic bias and war crimes.
President Salva Kiir has appointed General James Ajong as the new army chief, the South Sudan Broacasting Corporation reported. It did not say why Kiir had replaced Malong. (Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON, June 20 A tender for developing Iran's Azadegan oilfield has been delayed by another few months to allow energy companies more time to study the field, a senior Iranian oil official said on Tuesday.