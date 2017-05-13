(Updates with quote, background)
NAIROBI May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief
Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he
had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva
Kiir's government.
Kiir dismissed General Malong - the man who has led his
campaign against rebels - on Tuesday without spelling out his
reasons. Malong then left Juba with a convoy of vehicles for his
home state of Aweil in the northwest, raising speculation over
his next move.
On Friday, Kiir said Malong was in a "fighting mood" and had
not obeyed orders to return, raising the prospect of further
turmoil more than three years into an ethnically-charged civil
war.
"I was asked to come back and I have come back to listen why
I am needed here," Malong told reporters upon his arrival in
Juba.
"If I wanted to rebel, I would have rebelled here (in Juba).
I had guns here and these solders do not belong to anybody. If I
was about to fight, I would have fought here," he said, adding
that he will seek permission to return to his home state.
Several other senior officers have left the army in recent
months, accusing the military of rights abuses and ethnic bias.
One, Thomas Cirillo Swaka, has announced the formation of his
own rebel force and threatened to topple Kiir.
South Sudan won independence from Sudan in 2011 but plunged
into civil war in 2013 when Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his
deputy, Machar, a member of the Nuer ethnic group. Malong is
also a Dinka.
The conflict has pitched parts of the oil-producing country
into famine, paralysed public services and forced a quarter of
the population - 3 million people - to flee their homes.
On Tuesday, Kiir promoted Malong's former deputy General
James Ajongo as army chief.
Ajongo joined the Sudan People's Liberation Army, the formal
name of the South Sudanese military, in 1983, when the SPLA was
still a rebel group fighting for independence from Sudan.
(Writing by Aaron Maasho; editing by Ros Russell)