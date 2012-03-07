* South Sudan plans to export 10 pct of output by road
* Plan to export by road not yet finalised
* Country in talks to finance pipeline through Kenya
March 7 South Sudan, locked in a bitter
row over oil transit fees with neighbour Sudan, plans to export
by road at least 10 percent of its 350,000 barrels-a-day output
until pipelines are ready, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
Oil provides about 98 percent of South Sudan's income and is
vital to the impoverished country as it tries to develop
infrastructure and institutions devastated by a war that killed
an estimated 2 million people.
The government will use trucks to carry a minimum of 35,000
barrels a day of its output to Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa
and to the coast of Djibouti while pipelines in Kenya and
Ethiopia are being built, the paper quoted the minister for
petroleum and mining, Stephen Dhieu Dau, as saying.
However, the plan to export crude by land was not yet
finalised, Dau said, and he gave no timeframe for its start.
South Sudan seceded last July under a 2005 peace agreement
that ended decades of civil war with Khartoum. But peace remains
uneasy at best, with north and south deadlocked over oil transit
fees that have contributed to recent high global oil prices.
The landlocked new nation took control of about three
quarters of the unified country's oil output of roughly 500,000
barrels a day, but it needs to export its crude through northern
pipelines to the Red Sea port of Port Sudan.
By June, South Sudan will reach an agreement with companies
looking to finance an alternative pipeline in Kenya, Dau said.
The country is in talks with companies in China, Japan,
Europe, South Korea and the United Stated about financing a
pipeline running through Kenya and another through Ethiopia to
Djibouti, he added, without naming the companies involved.
The Kenya pipeline would carry the Nile blend of crude,
while the Ethiopia pipeline would carry the Dar blend, he added.
(Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)