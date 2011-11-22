* Minister says hopes for new agreement with oil firms by end of the year

* Lack of skilled labour affecting South Sudan's oil production

* "Interruption" along border with Sudan hinders equipment movement (Adds quotes from minister about negotiations with oil firms)

By Hereward Holland

JUBA, Nov 22 South Sudan's daily oil output has fallen by about five percent since the country declared independence in July, largely because of logistics issues and a lack of skilled workers, the oil minister said on Tuesday.

South Sudan took about 75 percent of the united Sudan's oil output with it when it broke off into a separate country.

Production has since fallen by about 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 350,000 bpd, Petroleum and Mining Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau told reporters.

Oil is the lifeblood of both nations' economies, and accounts for almost all of South Sudan's government revenues.

New exploration and production should help increase South Sudan's oil output over the next five years, the minister said, adding that this would increase pressure on the new nation to build an alternative export pipeline.

To export crude, South Sudan must pump oil through pipelines that run north to a Red Sea port. The two sides have still not agreed how much South Sudan should pay as a transit fee.

"They (Sudan) are also working to increase their production so that is another reason why we have chosen to have our alternative pipeline," Dhieu said.

The ministry said on Monday it sold 33.4 million barrels of oil - around 200,000 barrels per day - for $3.2 billion for the period between July 9 and Dec. 31 this year, and was also assessing the feasibility of building a new refinery and cross-border pipeline.

Dhieu said an "interruption" along the border with Sudan had hindered the movement of equipment and spare parts. "This is affecting normal and smooth production," he said.

South Sudan is battling rebel militias in its oil-producing Upper Nile and Unity states, but analysts say the violence is unlikely to seriously hamper output in the near term.

NEW AGREEMENT

Dhieu added that "90 percent" of the issues around a new Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) with foreign oil companies were resolved, and the country hoped a transitional agreement would be signed by the end of the year.

"This (the agreement) is to confirm the control of the government over the oil sector, where we are adopting our own regulations, ensuring the transparency in the management of the oil sector," he said.

"This is a formality but we want to assure all the partners that signing a new EPSA is a sovereign issue and doesn't have anything to do with their economic or financial interests."

He said negotiations were focusing on blocks that were producing and would then move on to non-producing blocks, such as one awarded to France's Total SA.

A lack of skilled labour had also slowed production since July, Dhieu said. Sudan pulled out hundreds of oil workers at independence, leaving just a fraction of the expatriate workers and a handful of South Sudanese to run South Sudan's oil fields.

"South Sudan has been marginalised in the management of the oil sector. South Sudan, in terms of technical experience as per human resources, was not there," Dhieu said.

"After independence ... most of the Sudanese decided to leave the oil field which left a gap in the oil field management and that created a decline also."

Dhieu said the country was now calling "experienced" South Sudanese to come work in the oil sector, and he expected the shortfall of skilled labour would be addressed within a year. (Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Jason Neely)