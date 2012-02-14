(Adds details on total oil seized)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA Feb 14 Sudan has confiscated
2.4 million barrels of South Sudan's oil, bringing the total
volume of crude Khartoum has seized in a row over oil transit
fees to more than 6 million barrels since December, a South
Sudanese official said on Tuesday.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July under a 2005 peace
deal that ended decades of civil war. The new nation took with
it about three quarters of the country's oil output but must
still pipe crude through Sudan to the Red Sea terminal at Port
Sudan to export it.
The two sides have failed to agree how much the South should
pay to do this, and Khartoum has started taking southern oil to
make up for what it says are unpaid fees.
"Yesterday (Monday) we have been informed that the
government of Sudan has again stolen 2.4 million barrels of our
best quality crude oil," South Sudan's chief negotiator, Pagan
Amum, said.
South Sudan last month shut down its roughly 350,000 barrels
per day of oil production. Amum did not specify
where and how Sudan was able to seize the additional 2.4 million
barrels, but Sudanese officials previously said there was oil
left in the pipeline even after the shutdown and that Khartoum
would continue to confiscate what it considered its fair share
until the two sides reached a deal.
They met on Tuesday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa,
but the talks finished again without resolving the dispute.
Sudan's foreign ministry spokesman could not immediately be
reached to comment on the accusation.
Amum said Sudan had released two vessels that had been
waiting to load South Sudanese crude at Port Sudan but another
six had arrived. Eight in total are now prevented from entering
the port, he said.
"Six vessels were ready to come and load oil that they
already bought, but they are not allowed to come to Port Sudan,"
he said. "These companies are not coming because they have been
informed that the oil they bought from South Sudan has been
stolen by the government of Sudan."
EXPORTS
South Sudan claims Khartoum has "illegally loaded" more than
6 million barrels of its oil since late last year.
This included 1.2 million barrels taken in December, four
shipments totaling roughly 2.5 million barrels in January and
another 2.4 million barrels reported this month, according to
figures provided to Reuters by South Sudan's negotiating team in
Addis Ababa.
Correspondence between oil firms and government officials,
which South Sudan provided to reporters this month, confirmed
that four January cargoes were loaded, but the other seizures
could not be independently verified.
Industry sources have said Sudan has sold at least one cargo
of confiscated oil is offering more. South Sudan's negotiators
did not specify how much of the other crude was intended for use
in domestic refineries and how much was meant to be exported.
Sudanese officials have said the country is entitled to a
share of the oil because South Sudan has refused to pay the
related fees since it seceded, fuelling inflation and a foreign
currency shortage in the northern country.
(Writing and additional reporting by Alexander Dziadosz in
Khartoum; Editing by Jane Baird)