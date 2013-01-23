* Looks for alternative in case talks with Sudan fail
* South Sudan has only 300 km of paved roads
* Oil exports vital to South Sudan's economy
KAMPALA, Jan 23 Landlocked South Sudan may rely
on trucks to export its crude oil if talks with Sudan aimed at
re-starting exports through a pipeline fail, a South Sudanese
deputy minister said on Wednesday.
The African neighbours came close to war last April in the
worst border clashes since South Sudan seceded from Sudan in
2011 under a 2005 deal which ended decades of civil war.
Talks failed to agree on how to withdraw troops from their
disputed border after a round of talks in Ethiopia last week,
delaying again the resumption of the crucial oil exports.
Mary Jervase Yak, South Sudan's deputy minister of finance
and economic planning, told reporters in the Ugandan capital
Kampala they were exploring the possibility of exporting crude
using other means.
"If the talks fail completely then we will think of
alternatives such as moving of crude by trucks. It's being
considered but we're still working on infrastructure," she said
on the sidelines of an oil conference.
She did not offer further details about the plan. South
Sudan's economy has suffered, mainly though a shortage of
dollars to finance imports, ever since exports were stopped.
South Sudan mainly imports goods through neighbouring Uganda
but an underdeveloped road network connecting the two countries
is a major obstacle to the trade between the two nations.
South Sudan has just 300 kilometres of paved roads. It plans
to spend $4 billion over the next decade to improve its road
network, the government said last August.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
William Hardy)