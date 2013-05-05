(Adds details and background)
By Hereward Holland
PALOUGE, South Sudan May 5 South Sudan's
Palouge oilfield, the country's biggest, will reach production
of up to 180,000 barrels per day within a month after starting
at 125,000, oil consortium Dar Petroleum said on Sunday, ramping
up output slower than initially planned.
Landlocked South Sudan reached an agreement with long-time
foe Sudan during talks in Addis Ababa in March to resume pumping
of the south's oil to a Red Sea port in Sudan for export,
throwing both economies a lifeline.
The African neighbours came close to war a year ago but
pledged in March to end a conflict over oil fees and a disputed
border. South Sudan had shutdown its previous output of up to
350,000 bpd in January 2012 when tensions with Sudan escalated.
"Within a month, we should be reaching 165,000 to 180,000
and we would expect to reach the level where we were before the
shutdown by early next year," Dar Petroleum President Joseph
Podtung said during a ceremony to restart production at Palouge,
which came a month later than initially predicted.
Partners in the consortium producing Dar Blend at the blocks
3 and 7 in Palouge include China National Petroleum Corp and
Malaysia's Petronas.
DELAYS
The African country is restarting production slower than
initially planned. Officials had forecast last month an output
of 200,000 bpd by April 15.
Originally the country had planned to have resumed oil
exports by January but mistrust between the neighbours delayed
the set up of a border buffer zone, a condition for Sudan to let
through southern oil.
Damage caused by cross-border skirmishes a year ago means
South Sudan can only gradually ramp up production in its Unity
State oilfields, which is mixed to produce Nile Blend, a light,
sweet, waxy crude. Production started there on the small Jath
Thar oilfield in early April.
Industry experts say Nile Blend is likely to remain at
around 30,000-40,000 bpd for at least six months.
South Sudan's Oil Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said the first
oil cargo would reach Port Sudan by May 20, when President Salva
Kiir plans to visit Sudan.
"This symbolic event of launching oil resumption is what the
people of South Sudan were awaiting. This is also a message of
peace that the agreement that was signed in Addis Ababa in
September 2012 is now being implemented," Dau told a crowd on
Sunday at a ceremony at the oil field.
Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said it would take until June
until South Sudan would be paid for the oil exports.
The oil shutdown had thrown both countries into turmoil as
they depend on oil revenues and pipelines fees to fund food and
other imports.
