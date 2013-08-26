JUBA Aug 26 South Sudan's parliament has passed
a long-awaited petroleum bill after years of consultation and
waits for final approval by President Salva Kiir, a senior
lawmaker said on Monday.
Officials hope the bill, which regulates for the first time
how the government can spend oil revenues, will make the African
producer more attractive for foreign investment by improving
transparency.
South Sudan has struggled to build up state institutions and
establish the rule of law since winning independence from Sudan
in 2011 after decades of civil war.
The Petroleum Revenue Management Bill was approved in final
reading late in July and is now waiting for Kiir's approval,
Henry Odwar, head of the petroleum and mining committee, told
Reuters.
He said the bill - which Western donors have long urged -
will set out rules on how the government can spend oil revenues,
the main source of its budget.
Odwar gave no details but previous versions of the bill show
that up to 10 percent of the revenues will have go to a new
future generation fund, a nest egg for the time when oil will
run out. Part of the money must also go to oil-producing
communities.
Diplomats see the bill as key to start legislation and
transparency in the oil sector - there is so far almost no data
available how oil revenues are being spent, with some of the
money ending up in corruption. Business deals are often handed
out by officials without tenders or clear rules.
Western oil firms mostly shun South Sudan, a war-torn
country which seceded from Sudan in 2011 after decades of
conflict with Khartoum.
Mainly Chinese, Indian and Malaysian firms operate in South
Sudan, which used to pump some 300,000 barrels a day until the
government turned off wells in 2012 in a row with Sudan through
which all exports must go.
Cross-border flows resumed in April with much lower volumes
but Sudan has threatened to close the export pipelines in a
conflict over alleged rebel support.
South Sudan hopes to explore with the help of France's Total
and U.S. firm Exxon a large area in Jonglei
state but rebel and tribal violence has made it impossible to
start. It also hopes for a foreign investor to build an
alternative pipeline through Kenya or Djibouti to end dependency
on Sudan's infrastructure.