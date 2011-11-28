KHARTOUM Nov 28 A 600,000 barrel oil shipment sold by South Sudan to China's Unipec did not load as scheduled on Monday because of Sudan's decision to halt South Sudan's oil exports, a South Sudan oil official told Reuters.

A 1 million barrel oil shipment sold to trading house Vitol is due to load on Tuesday but will not "unless there is a change of mind today," Macar Aciek Ader, undersecretary at South Sudan's ministry of petroleum and mining, told Reuters.

"We were supposed to load 600,000 barrels today, but it didn't load," he said by telephone, adding the buyer was Unipec, trading arm of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by James Jukwey)