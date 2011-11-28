KHARTOUM Nov 28 A 600,000 barrel oil
shipment sold by South Sudan to China's Unipec did not load as
scheduled on Monday because of Sudan's decision to halt South
Sudan's oil exports, a South Sudan oil official told Reuters.
A 1 million barrel oil shipment sold to trading house Vitol
is due to load on Tuesday but will not "unless there is a change
of mind today," Macar Aciek Ader, undersecretary at South
Sudan's ministry of petroleum and mining, told Reuters.
"We were supposed to load 600,000 barrels today, but it
didn't load," he said by telephone, adding the buyer was Unipec,
trading arm of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp.
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by James Jukwey)