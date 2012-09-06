* S. Sudan pound strengthens to 4.3-4.4 to dollar
* Officials in talks with Sudan in Addis Ababa
* Many fuel stations in Juba ran dry this week
JUBA, Sept 6 South Sudan's currency has risen
against the dollar on the key black market, its first gain since
January after the government reached a deal with a Qatari bank
to provide dollars needed for imports, dealers and officials
said on Thursday.
The South Sudanese pound (SSP) has lost sagged against the
dollar since the government shut down its oil production in
January in a row with Sudan over export fees.
Oil contributed 98 percent of state revenues and was
practically its only source of foreign currency. One of the
world's least developed countries, South Sudan needs to import
almost everything from food to consumer goods.
The SSP had been trading at a rate of 5 or more against the
dollar until this week as import firms scrambled to get their
hands on the greenback. In January, the rate was 3.55.
But on Thursday, traders on the black market quoted rates
between 4.3 and 4.4 after the central bank won support from the
Qatar National Bank.
Commerce Minister Garang Diing Akuong said the Qatari bank
had agreed to fund imports worth $100 million in hard currency.
Qatar National Bank is one of the few foreign banks active
in South Sudan. It mainly focuses on arranging deals to fund
imports.
"Many traders who used to go and buy dollars from the black
market have now turned to use the credit line that the
government has established between these two banks, the Bank of
South Sudan (central bank) and Qatar National Bank," he said.
Hopes for a restart of oil output were also supporting the
pound. "Those who hoard the dollars in the black market feared
that the dollar rate might drop once the production and the
exports start," Akuong said.
South Sudan is currently in talks with Sudan in Ethiopia to
reach a border security deal required by Khartoum to restart oil
exports though northern pipelines.
Last week, the government oil production might need up to
six months after a final deal fees with Sudan. The dollar
scarcity drove up annual inflation to 60.9 percent in July.
