By Hereward Holland
JUBA, May 4 South Sudan's police have detained a
newspaper editor without charge and refused him access to a
lawyer for three days, he told a Reuters reporter who visited
him in a crowded police cell on Saturday.
Rights groups frequently accuse security forces of harassing
and illegally detaining journalists in South Sudan, which gained
independence from Sudan almost two years ago after more than two
decades of civil war.
Michael Koma, managing editor at the Juba Monitor, said he
was arrested on Thursday and was being held in lieu of the chief
editor, Alfred Taban, who was in Kenya.
"They're holding me here illegally on the behalf of Alfred,"
Koma told Reuters from behind bars in his police cell in the
capital Juba, which he shared with four other men.
Koma said he was arrested after his newspaper printed a
statement by the ethnic Nuer community accusing the deputy
interior minister of involvement in the murder of a traffic
policeman in late March.
Koma said the article ran under his byline, and he did not
seek comment from deputy interior minister Salva Mathok Gengdit.
The interior ministry and police were not immediately
available for comment, but Gengdit has strongly denied the
charges in the local press.
"There's no access to toilet facilities, only a plastic
bottle," Koma said when police let a Reuters journalist visit
him in his cell. Officers later confiscated the reporter's pad
containing notes from the interview.
South Sudan's ruling party is broadly made up of former
guerrilla fighters from the 1983-2005 civil war, with little
experience of civilian rule. The country has no state body
mandated to regulate the media, and the parliament has yet to
pass key media bills to regulate the industry.
Security forces engage in de facto censorship through
harassment and illegal detentions, according to a joint
statement on Friday by several rights groups including Amnesty
International, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Human
Rights Watch.
An outspoken commentator and columnist was killed outside
his home in December by unknown gunmen. Two other journalists
who wrote about his death received threats and fled the country.
This year, South Sudan dropped 12 places in the Reporters
Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, to 124th out of 180
countries ranked.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Ulf Laessing and
Mark Trevelyan)