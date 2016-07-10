KAMPALA, July 10 The residence of South Sudan's vice president and former rebel leader Riek Machar was attacked on Sunday by forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, but the situation in the capital Juba has calmed down since then, Machar's spokesman said, speaking from outside the country.

"Dr Machar's residence was attacked twice today including using tanks and helicopter gunships. Helicopters from Kiir's side attacked the residence twice," he told Reuters, adding that he was not in South Sudan but was in contact with Machar.

He said Machar's forces, who had fought a two-year civil war against troops loyal to President Kiir, had repelled the attack. "As we speak it's a little quiet, there has not been fighting in the last moments," he said by telephone.

