* Rival factions fought fierce street battles in Juba
* Fighting risks collapse of fragile peace deal
* Pact had ended two-year civil war
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, July 13 South Sudan's vice president has
withdrawn with his troops to outside of Juba but is not planning
for war, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as a ceasefire that
ended heavy fighting with the president's forces entered its
third day.
Forces loyal to longtime rivals Vice President Riek Machar's
forces and President Salva Kiir fought street battles in the
capital during a five-day period until a ceasefire was reached
on Monday.
The events mirror those of December 2013, when a two-year
civil war began after Machar, sacked from his post as Kiir's
deputy, withdrew his forces from Juba and launched a full-scale
insurgency.
"We had to move away from our base (in Juba) to avoid
further confrontation," Machar's spokesman James Gatdet Dak in
Nairobi told Reuters, saying he was in contact with Machar's
forces. "He is around the capital. I cannot say the location."
It was not clear what caused the latest rift between the two
men who have long jostled for power, even before South Sudan's
independence from Sudan in 2011. The flare-up was apparently
sparked on Thursday when Kiir's forces stopped and demanded to
search vehicles with Machar's troops.
Gatdet Dak said Machar would stay away from Juba until
ceasefire details were worked out.
"He is not returning to the bush, nor is he organising for
war," the spokesman said, calling for an outside force to be
deployed to act as a "buffer" between Machar and Kiir's forces.
Other demands from Machar's side are to implement a joint
command, an integrated armed force and a joint police force
securing Juba, all issues laid out in a peace deal but not yet
implemented, said Gatdet Dak.
Kiir and Machar signed the peace deal in August 2015, but
spent months arguing over details. Machar returned to Juba in
April and was reinstated as Kiir's deputy, a move that was meant
to help cement the process.
Regional African states have suggested sending in forces to
beef up the U.N. mission UNMISS with a tougher mandate to
enforce peace, instead of a narrow focus to protect civilians.
Gatdet Dak said Kiir's helicopter gunships had pursued
Machar's forces and attacked Machar's residence in his compound
in Juba on Tuesday, although he said Machar had left Juba by
that time.
The president's spokesman and other officials in Kiir's SPLA
army could not immediately be reached for comment. They
previously said they were committed to upholding the ceasefire,
implementing the peace agreement and working with Machar.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)