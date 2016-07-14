(In paragraph 3, corrects to say convoy of trucks with troops
* South Sudan still on edge after two-year civil war
* Ceasefire on Monday ended days of fighting in Juba
* Calm has held since then, many foreigners evacuating
By Denis Dumo
JUBA, July 14 Uganda's army began evacuating
citizens from inside neighbouring South Sudan on Thursday where
fighting between forces loyal to the president and his rival has
plunged the nation into its worst crisis since the end of a
two-year civil war.
After the civil war erupted in 2013, Uganda's forces also
crossed into South Sudan to assist with evacuations, and stayed
on to help President Salva Kiir secure the capital Juba. At the
time this raised worries about the conflict widening but the
forces withdrew late last year.
This time, Uganda said the convoy of trucks with troops in
South Sudan would stay in a town outside Juba and focus on
evacuations. But a Ugandan official said a fresh flare up in
could mean a longer stay, without giving a timeline.
Juba has been calm since Monday evening, when Kiir and Riek
Machar - the former rebel leader and now vice president -
ordered their forces to cease hostilities. But residents remain
tense and many foreigners have been leaving.
"It's a short-term mission but it can be complicated by new
developments," Uganda's government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told
Reuters, adding that "you can expect us to stay" if fighting
flared again and more people wanted to leave.
The regional African grouping IGAD has called for the U.N.
mission UNMISS to be given a stronger mandate to enforce peace
in South Sudan and called for extra troops to keep order.
The United Nations said it was ready to work with IGAD on
the proposals after thousands of civilians in Juba fled to U.N.
bases in the capital to seek refuge.
Many foreigners have been evacuated from South Sudan, the
world's newest nation which is still recovering from the civil
war which killed thousands of people and drove more than 2.5
million from their homes.
Some shops opened up on Thursday and more people were on the
streets. The airport has reopened and Kenya Airways
resumed scheduled flights on Thursday.
"We all hope the ceasefire will hold ... But at the moment
the situation is very unstable," deputy German ambassador to
Uganda, Petra Kochendoerfer, said in Uganda's capita Kampala
late on Wednesday where evacuated German citizens were arriving.
Washington said on Wednesday it had deployed 47 troops to
South Sudan to protect U.S. citizens and the embassy in Juba.
Kiir and Machar have long been political and military
rivals. Kiir's decision to sack Machar in 2013 led to the civil
war erupting a few months later. They signed a peace deal in
August 2015 and then argued over details amid sporadic fighting.
Machar finally returned to Juba and resumed old post as vice
president in April. But others moves outlined in the peace deal,
such as integrating their forces, have stalled.
