JUBA Aug 5 South Sudan rejected on Friday
accusations from the U.N. that its soldiers had raped and killed
civilians during and after ethnically-charged fighting last
month in the capital Juba.
On Thursday, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner
for Human Rights, said at least 217 cases of sexual violence in
Juba had been documented during the period of July 8-25.
He called on President Salva Kiir's government to prosecute
the perpetrators and urged world powers in the U.N. Security
Council to take "urgent action" to halt violence.
Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA's military spokesperson, said the U.N.,
through the peacekeeping UNMISS force, should provide evidence
that government soldiers were involved in the crimes, adding
that they had not received any formal complaints.
"Regarding reports of rape reported being committed by men
in uniform whom the U.N. thought were from SPLA, why are they
not coming forward with the evidence they have collected for us
to act?," Koang told Reuters.
"We need this evidence to be given to us that our men in
uniform took part in the alleged crimes in order for us to bring
charges against them," he added.
Fighting broke out in July between forces loyal to President
Salva Kiir and his long-time rival Riek Machar, who has been
replaced as his vice president.
Machar returned to the capital Juba in April after a shaky
peace deal, but left again after the new clashes broke out,
killing at least 272 people. He said he would only return after
an intervention force is deployed to separate his forces and
those of Kiir.
Machar and the SPLM-IO group he leads have been caught up
with more than two years of on-and-off, ethnically charged
fighting with supporters of Kiir.
On Thursday, Zeid, based on his office's investigation,
cited two separate incidents on 11 July in which SPLA soldiers
reportedly arrested eight Nuer civilians during house-to-house
searches in Juba's Munuki area and took them to two nearby
hotels "where they shot four of them".
Politics in South Sudan have long been plagued by splits and
rivalries as leaders switch allegiances in a complex contest for
power and influence in the oil-producing nation, which gained
independence from Sudan only five years ago.
Kiir sacked six ministers allied to Machar earlier this week
replacing them with people allied to the new vice president,
Taban Deng Gai, further widening the political dispute in the
world's newest state and drawing threats of more fighting.
