JUBA Nov 11 A popular South Sudanese radio
station set up with U.S. backing was shut down on Friday by
security officials, a journalist said, the latest media outlet
to face pressure from the authorities.
Nichola Mandil, a senior journalist at Eye Radio in Juba,
which many listeners rely on for news, told Reuters that
security officials stopped broadcasts without giving a reason.
"Eye Radio has been officially shut down by the National
Security indefinitely," he said, adding that three security
officers "shut down the radio station, locked the three studios
and took the keys with them."
"They ordered all the journalists to leave the station
immediately and we are now in the process of going home," he
said, adding that the radio's chief executive was going to meet
the director-general of National Security for an explanation.
There was no immediate comment from government officials.
One senior official contacted said he was not aware of the
incident.
Although radio broadcasts had stopped, the website
www.eyeradio.org showed stories posted on Nov. 11.
Journalists in South Sudan have often complained of
harassment by the authorities during the civil conflict that
erupted in December 2013 between troops loyal to President Salva
Kiir and those backing his former deputy Riek Machar.
A peace deal signed in 2015 failed to stick and fighting in
Juba flared up in July, prompting Machar to flee after returning
to the capital just a few weeks earlier.
In September, the authorities shut the Nation Mirror
newspaper, without giving a reason although it followed coverage
of a report by a U.S.-based group alleging misuse of state funds
by the nation's leaders. It remains closed.
Another newspaper, the Juba Monitor, has also been closed
temporarily on several occasions.
Eye Radio, which usually operates 24/7 and is expanding its
reach across the country, delivers broadcasts in English, Arabic
and other local languages.
It first broadcast in 2003, before South Sudan's
independence in 2011 from Sudan, as a project backed with funds
from the U.S. Agency for International Development. It now calls
itself a "self-sustaining independent radio station."
(Writing by Edmund Blair)