GENEVA, July 21 South Sudan's arrest of a
prominent newspaper editor is unlawful and he must be released,
the United Nations expert on freedom of expression said on
Thursday.
Alfred Taban, founder and editor of the privately run Juba
Monitor, was detained on Saturday for writing articles that
criticised South Sudan's leaders over a flare-up in violence
earlier this month.
"The arrest and detention of Mr. Taban are unlawful as they
are directly linked to the legitimate exercise of his right to
freedom of expression," U.N. expert David Kaye said.
"Any pressure against journalists based on the content of
their reporting represents regressive steps that South Sudan
cannot afford to take," he said.
It was crucial that a country seeking to establish peace and
stability should encourage freedom of expression for everyone,
and South Sudan should stop targeting journalists, he added.
In the articles, Taban said President Salva Kiir and his
deputy Riek Machar had been unable or unwilling to control their
troops in the latest spasm of violence, in which at least 272
people were killed.
The fighting erupted on July 7 in the capital Juba between
followers of Kiir and Machar, a former rebel leader who became
vice president under a deal to end a two-year civil war.
In 2015, at last seven journalists were killed in South
Sudan. In the latest fighting, another was killed in Juba.
Information minister Michael Makuei said this week he had no
comment on Taban's arrest and he was not responsible for the
arrest of any South Sudanese, journalist or not.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)