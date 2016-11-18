(Adds China comment)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Nov 17 The United States
circulated on Thursday to the 15-member United Nations Security
Council a draft resolution to impose an arms embargo on South
Sudan and further targeted sanctions amid warnings by a senior
U.N. official of possible genocide.
Political rivalry between South Sudan's President Salva
Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his former deputy Riek Machar, a
Nuer, led to civil war in 2013 that has often followed ethnic
lines. The pair signed a shaky peace deal last year, but
fighting has continued and Machar fled the country in July.
Adama Dieng, U.N. Special Adviser on the Prevention of
Genocide, last week visited South Sudan, which gained
independence from Sudan in 2011.
"I saw all the signs that ethnic hatred and targeting of
civilians could evolve into genocide if something is not done
now to stop it. I urge the Security Council and member states of
the region to be united and to take action," Dieng told the
council.
"There is a strong risk of violence escalating along ethnic
lines with a potential for genocide. I do not say that lightly,"
he said, urging the council to impose an arms embargo.
Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told
the council that Dieng's warning should serve as a wake-up call.
"None of us can say we did not see it coming," Power said.
The U.N. Security Council has long-threatened to impose an
arms embargo on South Sudan, but veto powers Russia and China
are skeptical whether such a move would make a difference as the
country is already awash with weapons.
"We think that implementing such a recommendation would
hardly be helpful in settling the conflict," Deputy Russian U.N.
Ambassador Petr Iliichev said. "Introducing targeted sanctions
against South Sudanese leaders would be the height of
irresponsibility now."
China also voiced its opposition to embargoes.
"As a matter of principle, China's position is that it
consistently does not agree with the use of or threat of
sanctions," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
at a regular press briefing on Friday.
"On the issue of South Sudan, the United Nation's actions
should send the right signal, encourage both parties to reach an
agreement and respect the ceasefire, to move the situation
towards stability rather than further complicating matters," he
said.
The Security Council set up a targeted sanctions regime for
South Sudan in March 2015 and has blacklisted six generals -
three from each side of the conflict - by subjecting them to an
asset freeze and travel ban.
"An arms embargo is effective if there is a broad and robust
commitment to its enforcement," Power told the council.
"Imposing new targeted sanctions designations will isolate
the individuals who have consistently been responsible for the
acts that have brought South Sudan to this moment and which have
caused so much suffering," Power said.
South Sudanese soldiers and rebels said on Thursday they had
clashed in a state bordering Sudan, killing at least 15 people.
