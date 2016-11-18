UNITED NATIONS Nov 18 The United States proposed on Friday that the United Nations Security Council blacklist South Sudan opposition figure Riek Machar, South Sudan army chief Paul Malong and South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei.

The United States circulated the names to the 15-member council a day after proposing that an arms embargo be imposed on the world's newest nations. If designated by the council, the men would be subjected to a global asset freeze and travel ban.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)