UNITED NATIONS Nov 18 The United States
proposed on Friday that the United Nations Security Council
blacklist South Sudan opposition figure Riek Machar, South Sudan
army chief Paul Malong and South Sudan Information Minister
Michael Makuei.
The United States circulated the names to the 15-member
council a day after proposing that an arms embargo be imposed on
the world's newest nations. If designated by the council, the
men would be subjected to a global asset freeze and travel ban.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)