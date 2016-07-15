WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. State Department on
Friday condemned actions by South Sudan's government to prevent
civilians from leaving the country after recent fighting and
voiced concern about the beating and detention of some
politicians.
State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said the
situation in the capital Juba remained "fluid" but the United
States still believed it was possible the country's longtime
political adversaries could come together to restore order.
Forces loyal to South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Vice
President Riek Machar engaged in five days of street battles
with anti-aircraft guns, attack helicopters and tanks until a
ceasefire was reached on Monday.
The fighting prompted the United Nations and some countries
to withdraw non-essential personnel. The United States sent 47
additional troops to protect U.S. citizens and the U.S. Embassy.
"We continue to press the leaders of South Sudan to end the
fighting," Trudeau told reporters. "We call on all parties to
allow civilian freedom of movement and provide unfettered
humanitarian access to all people in need."
"Destruction and damage to humanitarian facilities and
violence against aid workers is unacceptable and must stop
immediately," she added.
Trudeau said the United States "condemned all actions by the
government" to prevent civilians from boarding flights out of
South Sudan or leaving the country by other means.
"It is unacceptable given the conditions in Juba to prevent
civilians from freely departing the country," she said.
She also said the United States was concerned about the
beating and temporary detention on Thursday of officials in the
transitional government belonging to the Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-in-Opposition, or SPLM-IO.
She said the U.S. government had no scheduled charter
flights for civilians leaving the country and encouraged U.S.
citizens trying to get out of South Sudan to use commercial
flights.
Kiir and Machar are longtime rivals, jostling for power even
before South Sudan's independence from Sudan in 2011. A civil
war that began in December 2013 came a few months after Kiir
dismissed Machar as his deputy. They signed a peace deal in
August 2015, but implementation has been slow.
The flare-up last week was apparently sparked when Kiir's
forces stopped and demanded to search vehicles with Machar's
troops.
Trudeau said the U.S. ambassador and emergency personnel
remained in South Sudan, "engaging diplomatically with leaders
... and supporting U.S. citizens in the country." U.S. aid
personnel also remained to assess the humanitarian impact of the
fighting.
